Dana White Shuts Down Popular Tom Aspinall UFC Rumor in Status Update

UFC CEO Dana White has started making the media rounds to promote the TKO fall schedule, which includes UFC 331 in Los Angeles, CA, Saturday, Sept. 19 and a stop in Lubbock, TX, two days prior for Power Slap.

In a wide-ranging interview with Spinnin' Backfist, White was briefed on comments from Tom Aspinall and his striking coach, Stipe Drviš, disagreeing with each other regarding Aspinall's UFC status.

Among the confusion, White admitted that he didn't know what Drviš had said, but clarified that the UFC is content with Aspinall as his return to the Octagon looms.

Dana White on Tom Aspinall's striking coach saying he's leaving the UFC:



"He's not going anywhere, we are good with Tom Aspinall. I didn't know that, I didn't know his striking coach said that. Obviously, that's not true. When he's healthy and he's ready to fight, he'll fight." pic.twitter.com/AYcwGnNSug — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) August 28, 2026

Dana White Has Zero Issues With Tom Aspinall

Chris Unger-Zuffa LLC

"Whenever he's healthy [he'll fight again]," White said. "He's not going anywhere. He's with us, and we're good with Tom Aspinall. I didn't know his striking coach had said that, but, obviously, that's not true. And sounds like Tom clarified that. But yeah, we're good. When he's healthy and ready to fight, he'll fight."

White said that despite his friction with Aspinall's advisor, Eddie Hearn (who operates Matchroom Boxing as the lead promoter), it has not affected his relationship with Aspinall or with recent UFC welterweight title challenger Ian Machado Garry.

“Ian [Machado] Garry is [with Hearn] too,” White said. “He just fought Islam. No, not at all [does that get in the way].”

Aspinall last fought in a heavyweight title fight against eventual UFC two-time interim champion Cyril Gane at UFC 321 last October. The No Contest outcome has kept Aspinall sidelined with eye injuries, but he has remained intent on eventually defending his title.

Could Aspinall-Gane Rematch Still Happen?

(Giuseppe CACACE / AFP)

“I’m not leaving the UFC,” Aspinall posted this past Wednesday to his Instagram story. “I’ve never said I have in any interview, and any words that have been taken from others today are simply not true. We are talking with the UFC daily, and they will update you guys always.”

At press time, no date or location for the potential rematch with Gane has been officially announced by the promotion. It's unclear when the fight will take place, as it seems the UFC is waiting for Aspinall to get to 100 percent health.

Adding to this, UFC 332, UFC 334, and UFC 335, still do not have finalized main events for Oct. 3, Nov. 14, or Dec. 12. Those three events are three of the final four UFC numbered events of the year, with the two shows on the backend culminating in New York City and Las Vegas, respectively.

Clarity is likely forthcoming. But it seems the road to a UFC comeback for Aspinall is inevitable