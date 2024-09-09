MMA Knockout

Dana White Names his UFC Mount Rushmore

Dana White names his four greatest UFC fighters of all time.

Mathew Riddle

UFC CEO Dana White has named four fighters for his 'Mount Rushmore' of the UFC.

When most fans think of the greatest fighters of all time, they gravitate towards Jon Jones, Georges St-Pierre, Demetrious Johnson, Anderson Silva, or Amanda Nunes. However, White only has two of those names on his list.

Dana White's UFC Mount Rushmore
White has been making the rounds recently touting Jon Jones' pound-for-pound greatness. / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Speaking to First Take on September 9, White named Jones, Ronda Rousey, St-Pierre, and Conor McGregor as his four greatest UFC fighters of all time.

These four fighters have proven to be some of the most profitable in UFC history. Jones is often considered the greatest fighter of all time, Rousey helped elevate women's MMA to new heights, St-Pierre is widely regarded as the best welterweight in UFC history, and McGregor brought an unparalleled level of exposure to the sport and became the first simultaneous double-champion.

Dana White Can't Stop Praising Jon Jones

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has faced recent criticism for dismissing interim heavyweight champ Tom Aspinall in favor of a bout with Stipe Miocic. His inactivity and his reluctance to fight Aspinall have led many fans to question his standing in the pound-for-pound rankings.

If anyone has staunchly defended Jones' position in the rankings, it's UFC CEO White. White has passionately argued for Jones' No. 1 status, even debating with MMA media. His defense culminated in a pro-Jones advertisement aired during Dana White's Contender Series.

"These are all facts. I even laid ‘em out in a f**king commercial for all the stupid people that can’t wrap their head around it," White told Grind City Media on September 8.

Will White's UFC Mount Rushmore change by 2030?

