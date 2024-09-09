MMA & Boxing Today: Canelo vs. UFC on Mexican Independence Day Weekend
It's finally fight week. In what has felt like a year-long build-up for the UFC, its one (and only) event at the MSG Sphere takes place this Saturday with a 10-fight card paying tribute to Mexican fight culture. Just down the road at T-Mobile Arena, boxing's prodigal son, Canelo Alvarez, will fight Edgar Berlanga.
Several questions remain ahead of fight night: Which is the better pay-per-view value? What do ticket sales look like? Who has bigger draw power (Canelo or Sean O'Malley)? Most importantly, will the UFC's relationship with MGM Grand heal appropriately after the event?
MMAKO's Zain Bando will attempt to dissect these aspects of both events, as both will be running concurrently against one another.
Sean O'Malley is "Nightmare Matchup" for Merab Dvalishvili
Is Canelo or UFC 306 The Better Pay-Per-View Value?
This open-ended question has a distinct answer when the dust finally settles. UFC 306 gets the slight edge here. If the UFC had opted not to host an event Saturday night and moved UFC 306 to Sept. 21, Alvarez would have been of better value. But, when factoring in the uniqueness of the MSG Sphere, including the usage of 1080p HD quality, the ability to listen to the broadcast in-house and at home, plus two championship fights, the boxing event does not even come close to any of that.
Is the UFC Throwing Millions Away by Hosting UFC 306 in the Vegas Sphere?
How Do Ticket Sales Look Ahead of Saturday Night?
The UFC has faced criticism regarding the increased prices ahead of Saturday night's UFC 306 event. According to StubHub, over 500 tickets are available Monday morning before the event (not including other resellers), with the most expensive ticket at around $1,700 (before fees). As for Alvarez vs. Berlanga, AXS prices range from slightly above $400 to $3,505 (before fees), primarily on the ring floor and in the 200 section.
For someone on the fence about attending or someone who is based in Las Vegas, it's a double-edged sword. For traditional purposes, Alvarez's fight is the smarter purchase, as he hosts Cinco De Mayo and Mexican Independence Day annually. But, for a once-in-a-lifetime Super Bowl-like experience, especially for those who may be out of town or have never attended a live UFC (or MMA event), UFC 306's splurge is the way to go.
As someone who attended UFC 264, which, at press time, was the last time Conor McGregor stepped into the Octagon, there is nothing in combat sports like a UFC Las Vegas fight week, much less when McGregor and O'Malley took part in the same main card at different stages of their careers.
Alexa Grasso Proposes Champion vs. Champion Fight after UFC 306
Is Sean O'Malley or Canelo Alvarez A Bigger Draw In Las Vegas?
Alvarez leans slightly here. O'Malley has not fought in Sin City since before he became champion on cards carried by respective main and co-main events each time. Meanwhile, Alvarez has been part of some of the biggest fights in recent boxing history, including his Sept. 2013 loss to now-retired (and exhibition-crazed) Floyd Mayweather Jr., which drew 2.2 million pay-per-view buys.
O'Malley is a big star in the MMA world. There is no disputing it, but as of now, he has yet to reach the popularity of Alvarez. If he ever will is an entirely different conversation.
Will the UFC's Relationship With The MGM Grand Become Repairable After UFC 306?
UFC CEO Dana White has publicly stated on-record his disappointment with MGM brass with the way the event's creation has been handled. For the last several years, beginning in 2017, the UFC and T-Mobile Arena have staged four marquee pay-per-events per year, which have primarily taken place in March, July (moved to June beginning this year), September and December. Unlike previous years, the UFC requested to host Saturday's event at the MSG Sphere, thus temporarily eliminating the promotion from its MGM contract due to PBC "stealing" the Mexican Independence Day date.
Per White, Bill Hornbuckle, President of MGM Resorts International, is attempting to let cooler heads prevail so the UFC can keep its dates, but only time will tell.
The Verdict: Sept. 14 Is An Unofficial Combat Sports Super Bowl For Fight Fans
Regardless of choice, Canelo and UFC 306 is a great thing for combat spots. Hardcore fans on both sides of the spectrum can watch the card (or cards) they care about, and barring any surprises, be happy with ordering the fights at home or going in-person.
No matter what, it should be a weekend to remember.
