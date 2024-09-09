UFC 307 Fighter Wants Rare Honor from Dana White Before Career Ends
One longtime MMA veteran and UFC 307 fighter is hoping for a special honor from Dana White.
it's no secret that Stephen Thompson has become one of the most liked fighters in MMA. "Wonderboy" has garnered fans thanks to his positive attitude. While not every fight in Thompson's career is a banger, he knows how to turn up the heat whenever he's in a competitive bout.
Thompson doesn't have an MMA world championship to boast about, but he is a 25-fight veteran with a record of 12-6-1 under the UFC banner. Is that enough to convince UFC CEO Dana White to put Thompson in the Hall of Fame?
"Wonderboy" hopes he can close out his career on a high note to earn that distinction.
Stephen Thompson Aspires to be UFC Hall of Famer
During an interview with Responsible Gambling, Stephen Thompson detailed what it would mean for him to be enshrined in the UFC Hall of Fame.
“I’ve been with them for a very long time and have done the best I can to represent who I am and the UFC,” Thompson said. “It would be cool to go down in UFC history. It would be cool to be able to do that, to be in the Hall of Fame. I think that would be sick.”
Whether or not Dana White and the UFC brass will give Thompson a spot in the Hall of Fame remains to be seen. Most would argue that "Wonderboy" needs to close out his career with a defining moment, such as winning UFC gold, in order to receive the honor.
We'll see if there is still time left for Stephen Thompson to get his wish.
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, and Boxing.