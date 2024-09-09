Dana White's Contender Series 2024 Week 5 Preview & Betting Odds
Fans have already seen plenty of fighters earn UFC contracts on Dana White’s Contender Series so far this season, and on Tuesday (September 10) ten more prospects will step into the cage at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV.
All odds via DraftKings (odds subject to change).
Women’s Flyweight: Corinne Laframboise (-125) vs. Nicolle Caliari (-105)
Corrine Laframboise
Currently on a three-fight win streak, Laframboise’s appearance on DWCS will be her first fight in well over two years.
The Canadian was forced to withdraw from a planned DWCS opportunity against Rainn Guerreo last year due to injury, and now she'll try to earn a UFC contract after her last fight saw the 35-year-old claims the UAE Warriors women’s flyweight title via first-round submission.
Nicole Caliari
Also riding the momentum of a three-fight win streak, 2023 saw Caliari compete twice in the same year for the first time since 2017 when she joined Brazil’s Fight Music Show.
Back-to-back submissions in those outings were preceded by a first-round TKO in 2021, and the 27-year-old’s only career losses came at the hands of UFC veterans Syuri Kondo and Kay Hansen.
Fans Outraged With Dana White's Reaction to UFC GOAT's Retirement
Bantamweight: Otar Tanzilov (-238) vs. Josias Musasa (+180)
Otar Tanzilov
Unbeaten in his professional career, Tanzilov started making waves for GFC in his native Georgia before fighting in UAE Warriors and Octagon League in his two most recent outings.
The 26-year-old’s dynamic striking presents a huge challenge for opponents, as Tanzilov has scored finishes with both a spinning back kick and jumping switch kick as well via shots to the body.
Josias Musasa
Also undefeated at 7-0, Musasa only made his pro debut in 2022 but has made short work of every opponent he’s faced so far.
Aptly nicknamed “The K.O. Wizard”, the 25-year-old has only gone to the second round once and has finished three out of his seven wins in less than a minute.
Middleweight: Yousri Belgaroui (-425) vs. Taifa Iwasaki (+300)
Yousri Belgaroui
Belgaroui is set for his second chance at a UFC contract on DWCS after he dropped a unanimous decision to Marco Tulio last year.
The former kickboxer shared the ring with both Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira during his time with GLORY, and since coming up short against Tulio he’s scored two wins and claimed the Levels Fight League light heavyweight title.
Taiga Iwasaki
Stepping in to replace Anvarbek Daniyalbekov, Iwasaki has compiled a 9-1 record while competing in his native Japan.
The 27-year-old has only gone the distance three times and boasts five finishes in the first round, and his lone loss came at the hands of former Bellator Middleweight Champion Rafael Lovato Jr.
Alexa Grasso Proposes Champion vs. Champion Fight after UFC 306
Lightweight: Kody Steele (-200) vs. Quemuel Ottoni (+154)
Kody Steele
One of the more highly-touted prospects booked to compete on DWCS this year, Steele has spent his entire pro career competing for top Texas regional promotion Fury FC.
The 29-year-old boasts extensive experience in competitive grappling, but in his last three fights he’s also proved he has some considerable power by scoring three-straight knockouts.
Quemuel Ottoni
Ottoni was booked to fight on PFL Challenger Series twice last year before he also saw a planned PFL Europe debut against Abdoul Abdouraguimov fall through.
Now set for a DWCS opportunity that comes more than two years after his last fight, Ottoni will look to secure a UFC contract and extend his current five-fight win streak when he meets Steele.
Light Heavyweight: Navajo Stirling (-280) vs. Phillip Latu (+210)
Navajo Stirling
Stirling is only four fights into his pro career but has already looked impressive enough to attract the attention of the UFC.
The 26-year-old went the distance in his pro debut in 2022, but since then he’s stopped all of his opponents via strikes and claimed the HEX Fight Series light heavyweight title in his last outing against Sam Kei in June.
Phillip Latu
Latu was originally matched up with Francesco Mazzeo on DWCS before the latter fighter withdrew from the fight due to visa issues.
Now lined as an underdog against a replacement opponent in Stirling, “The Doctor” will try to secure yet another stoppage-win after he rebounded from his first pro loss with a four-fight run of knockouts
MMA Fighter Sleeps Overconfident Opponent with Faceplant KO
Be sure to check back with MMA Knockout on fight night for live results and highlights from all the action at Week 5 of Dana White’s Contender Series.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Read More UFC & MMA News
• Dricus du Plessis Receives Vulgar Slur From Contender, Title Reign Threatened
• Colby Covington Called Out by Rising UFC Star: " I’ll Rag Doll Him"
• Sean O'Malley is "Nightmare Matchup" for Merab Dvalishvili
• UFC & TNT Sports Dive into Zuffa-Endeavor Deal Fallout
Stick with MMA Knockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing, WWE, and AEW.