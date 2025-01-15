Dana White Drops New Update on Conor McGregor’s UFC Return, Dispels Logan Paul Rumors
Conor McGregor's return to the UFC could take place this year after more than three years away from the Octagon.
1,285 days have passed since McGregor's last fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 where the Irish superstar broke his leg at the end of the first round, cast out to the sidelines thereafter.
McGregor was originally booked to return against Michael Chandler at UFC 303 last summer, but the Irishman suffered a broken toe and pulled out of the fight altogether for the first time in his UFC career.
BKFC President Talks Eddie Alvarez vs. Jeremy Stephens, Conor McGregor Ringside
Dana White On McGregor's Comeback Fight
Fast forward six months later, McGregor has been heavily rumored to be fighting influencer-boxers Logan Paul and KSI in India later this year. UFC CEO Dana White cleared the air on McGregor's fighting future on Pardon My Take on Wednesday.
"No," White said, when asked if McGregor was boxing Logan Paul. "No, no, no," White said with a laugh when asked if it was KSI instead.
Will Conor McGregor, as rich as he is, fight in the UFC again? "Eventually," says White. "Hopefully Conor McGregor returns in the fall of this year."
"The Notorious" McGregor has celebrated much success outside of the fight game, selling his "Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey" brand for $600M+ in 2021, among many business ventures such as part-ownership of Bareknuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC). McGregor also made his acting debut in Road House last March, starring alongside A-lister Jake Gyllenhaal.
UFC 311 Takes Fight Week Hit, LFA Champion Steps Up for Short-Notice Debut
McGregor faced controversy late last year, with a civil court in Dublin finding the UFC superstar liable for assault of a woman named Nikita Hand in 2018.
More UFC & MMA News
• Bellator Star Patricio Pitbull Calls Out Former UFC Champ Following PFL Release
• ‘A Slave to Him,’ UFC Vet Diego Sanchez Relives Guru Saga on ‘Dark Side of the Cage'
• UFC 311 Makhachev vs. Tsarukyan 2 Preview – Best Fights & Fighters to Watch
• Islam Makhachev & Merab Dvalishvili Get Custom Shorts for UFC 311 Title Fights
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, and Boxing.