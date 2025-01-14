PFL Chairman Donn Davis Announces Release of Patricio Pitbull & End of Bellator MMA
PFL Chairman Donn Davis has finally put an end to any speculation around the future of the Bellator MMA brand.
"One Brand, One Roster"
Following the PFL’s high-profile purchase of Bellator in late 2023, 2024 saw some fighters make the jump over to the PFL’s global season while a number of other stars continued fighting under the brand and its “Bellator Champions Series” cards that took place at various locations around the United States and Europe.
PFL Drops Update on How to Watch Road to Dubai Champions Series in United States
No mention of Bellator MMA anywhere in the promotion for the PFL’s upcoming Road to Dubai Champions Series card on January 25 kicked off rampant speculation about the future of the brand, and following a report from Ariel Helwani that Bellator was officially “dead” Davis has confirmed that the promotion’s roster has officially been integrated with the PFL.
Bellator Champ Pitbull Granted Release
A few of Bellator’s biggest names openly criticized the PFL during the course of 2024 for allegedly not offering them opportunities to fight, and in a separate announcement Davis revealed that featherweight champion and longtime Bellator veteran Patricio “Pitbull” Freire has officially been granted a release from his contract.
Arguably the biggest star in Bellator history, Pitbull joined the promotion as an undefeated talent in 2010 and had three separate reigns with the featherweight title, the last of which began with a win in his rematch with A.J. McKee at Bellator 277 before he successful defended the belt against Ádám Borics and Jeremy Kennedy.
The 37-year-old also achieved double-champ status when he stopped Michael Chandler in a lightweight title bout at Bellator 221 before he later vacated that belt, and in 2023 he challenged Sergio Pettis for the Bellator bantamweight championship but lost a unanimous decision.
Vadim Nemkov Added to Road to Dubai Champions Series, Nathan Kelly Gets New Opponent
The end of Bellator is a bittersweet moment for longtime MMA fans that remember the era where it was the sport's clear #2 promotion behind the UFC, but the recent news certainly bolsters the PFL roster significantly and also opens up the possibility of Pitbull potentially making the jump over to the UFC at some point in the near future.
More PFL & MMA News
• BKFC Expresses Interest in Ex-UFC Champ Holly Holm: ‘She Is Still Very Capable'
• Dominick Cruz Brutally Honest on Jon Jones, UFC Champ ‘Dark Side of the Yin-Yang'
• Justin Gaethje Teases All-Violence Return Fight vs. Top Lightweight at UFC 313
• Islam Makhachev & Merab Dvalishvili Get Custom Shorts for UFC 311 Title Fights
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, and Boxing.