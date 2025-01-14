Islam Makhachev & Merab Dvalishvili Get Custom Shorts for UFC 311 Title Fights
Defending champions Islam Makhachev and Merab Dvalishvili will be wearing their own personalized fight shorts when they enter the cage for their matchups at UFC 311.
UFC Unveils Custom Fight Shorts For Makhachev & Dvalishvili
Set to take place at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, CA, UFC 311 will see Dvalishvili attempt to defend his bantamweight belt against undefeated challenger Umar Nurmagomedov in the night’s co-main event before UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev faces #1-ranked contender Arman Tsarukyan in the card’s headlining fight.
The highly-anticipated card will kick off the UFC’s 2025 Pay-Per-View schedule after the promotion opened its 2025 calendar with last weekend’s UFC Fight Night: Mackenze Dern vs. Amanda Ribas 2, which saw Dern avenge the first loss of her MMA career when she submitted Ribas with an armbar in the third round.
Fight week for UFC 311 already featured some minor drama when Sedriques Dumas withdrew from his prelim bout with Zach Reese, but on a more positive note the UFC has unveiled the custom fight shorts that Makhachev and Dvalishvili will be wearing on Saturday night.
The UFC and its apparel partner Venum have started to make a habit of designing personalized fight kits for the promotion’s champions, and even some non-title holders like Dustin Poirier also had the chance to enter the Octagon wearing custom shorts last year.
The majority of fan attention leading up to UFC 311 has understandably been directed at the card’s two headlining title fights, but the event also boasts other incredible matchups like the light heavyweight clash between former champions Jiří Procházka and Jamahal Hill and a battle between top lightweight contenders Beneil Dariush and Renato Moicano.
There was significant concern last week that the ongoing wildfires in Southern California might require UFC 311 to be moved to T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, but for the moment it looks like the event will proceed as scheduled at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles on Saturday night.
