Dana White Reveals Return Date for Conor McGregor

UFC CEO Dana White outlines the return timeline for Conor McGregor.

Mathew Riddle

Dana White has provided a timeline update on UFC star Conor McGregor’s long-awaited return to octagon

McGregor has been inactive in MMA for over 1,000 days, with his last appearance being his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in 2021. 'The Notorious' McGregor suffered a gruesome broken tibia in this fight and was sidelined up until mid-2024, where he was scheduled to face Michael Chandler at UFC 305.

Dana White reveals Conor McGregor return timeline
Conor McGregor reacts after suffering an injury in his loss to Dustin Poirier during UFC 264 / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

UFC 305 didn't come to fruition, with McGregor pulling out at the last minute with an injured pinky toe, but this didn't seem to matter to fans as the injury seemed minor enough for a quick turnaround.

Fans will be disappointed to learn that, despite numerous teases from all sides, McGregor allegedly won't be returning to the UFC Octagon this year.

White: McGregor Won't Return in 2024

Speaking to The New York Post on September 9, UFC CEO White cleared the air on McGregor's return:

"I was the one this year saying, 'I don't think he's gonna fight this year'," White admitted. "... Even the fight being set up [UFC 305] and the press conference. Conor McGregor will fight next year --- early 2025. ... He's had so much time off. As far as the hunger? He's a very wealthy guy... We'll find out."

Jake Paul Thinks the UFC is Keeping McGregor on Ice

White didn't give a reason for McGregor's delayed return, but boxing superstar Jake Paul believes it has something to do with the UFC's broadcast deal with ESPN, which is due to expire in January 2025.

Paul estimates that the UFC wants to barter with their next network deal using McGregor as leverage.

“A part of that negotiation is, ‘Hey, we have Conor McGregor for two more fights,’ Paul theorized on his B/S With Jake Paul podcast. "But if he were to fight now, that wouldn’t be part of negotiations. That’s why Conor is not fighting right now.”

Published |Modified
Mathew Riddle

MATHEW RIDDLE

Mathew is a UK-based combat sports journalist  and graphic designer. He joined MMAKO when it was first founded in 2023. Find his work on The Fight Fanatic & Heavy on UFC. He can be contacted on mr@thefightfanatic.com

