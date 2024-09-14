Dana White Reveals Return Date & Event for Jon Jones
UFC CEO Dana White has revealed that UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones will be making a 2024 return after all.
Fans were meant to witness Jones' first title defense at UFC 295 in November 2023, but 'Bones' was sidelined with a pectoral tear suffered in training. There has been much debate ever since about whom he should fight on his return, with British heavyweight phenom Tom Aspinall claiming and defending the interim title. But alas, White and Jones were steadfast in their decision to pick Stipe Miocic, and this is apparently the case with White's latest revelation.
"Jon Jones is gonna fight in Madison Square Garden in November," White told Complex Sports on September 12. "And then if he wins, or Stipe wins, we see what happens next."
The UFC's only stop at Madison Square Garden for the rest of 2024 is UFC 309 on November 17, which still hasn't had any announced fights, per UFC.com.
Jones vs. Miocic certainly isn't the fight people want, but it looks like the fight people are going to get. If you're not pleased with that, Jones is happy to 'leave you with blue balls':
"Maybe I’ll leave you with blue balls, but my legacy will be just fine," Jones replied to comments about tarnishing his legacy by not fighting Aspinall.
Regardless, it's easy to understand. Based on his accomplishments, Miocic is the greatest UFC heavyweight of all time. Despite his recent achievements, Aspinall is still green and relatively untested. If Jones could secure one last win against either man, he'd walk away with arguably the greatest combat sports resume ever.
