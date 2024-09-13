27-1 Ex-Bellator Champ Teases Move to UFC
Former Bellator welterweight champion Yaroslav Amasov has revealed that his time with Bellator has come to an end, and fans might see him in the UFC Octagon soon.
Amasov reigned as the welterweight champion in Bellator from 2021 to 2023, defeating Logan Storley and Douglas Lima on his path to gold. His time at the top was relatively short as he fought in the 2022 Ukraine War, which forced him from MMA for the entirety of 2022. He'd return to defend his title once before losing it in a shock upset to Jason Jackson in November 2023.
'Dynamo' hasn't fought since suffering the loss, the first in his 27-fight career. Now, his time with Bellator is reportedly over, and he could be considering a move to the UFC, per an Instagram post on September 13.
"Friends, my contract with Bellator has ended," Amasov wrote. "... Soon I will announce my next actions. ... I'm ready for a new phase. New horizons and peaks are ahead. ... The story doesn't end, it just changes direction. See you in the octagon."
The Octagon is a staple of the UFC, so Amasov is likely teasing a move there. At 31-years-old and 27-1-0 in MMA, Amasov has plenty of time to establish himself in another world-leading MMA promotion.
