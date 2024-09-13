UFC 306 Predictions: Sean O'Malley Obliterated by Merab Dvalishvili?
The premier MMA organization makes its highly-anticipated debut inside the Sphere in Las Vegas for UFC 306, and we've got our main card predictions lined up for you.
There has been plenty of trash talk between UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley and number one contender Merab Dvalishvili. The two will get to settle things with gold and bragging rights at stake. Who is the MMA Knockout staff picking to walk out of "Sin City" with the bantamweight hardware?
Speaking of title fights, the co-main event will see Alexa Grasso put her women's flyweight championship on the line against Valentina Shevchenko. This will be a trilogy bout, and both athletes will be looking to leave no doubt this go-around.
Before you purchase the ESPN+ PPV, which has an asking price of $79.99, here are our predictions for the main card.
UFC 306 RESULTS & HIGHLIGHTS – SEAN O’MALLEY VS. MERAB DVALISHVILI
UFC 306 Main Card Predictions
Sean O’Malley (c) vs. Merab Dvalishvili - for the UFC Bantamweight Championship
Fernando Quiles Jr: The classic striker vs. grappler matchup is back. O’Malley has demonstrated elite striking skills, while Dvalishvili has a relentless pace and superb takedown ability. One aspect of O’Malley's game that people tend to forget is his ability to stay on his feet and scramble. I think the "Suga" show gives himself enough chances to land significant strikes on Merab and he will score the KO by round three. (Pick: O’Malley)
Drew Beaupré: Is O’Malley capable of sleeping Dvalishvili with a counter if he dives in for a reckless takedown attempt? Absolutely, but from a pure stylistic standpoint I have to side with the Georgian. O’Malley went five rounds in his last bout but it was against a tentative Marlon Vera, and unless he catches Dvalishvili early he’s going to have to deal with relentless pressure for as long as the fight lasts. (Pick: Dvalishvili)
Zain Bando: This is a fight between two clashes of opposite styles. Sean O'Malley is a counter-striker, while Merab Dvalishvili is a wrestler who manages fights at his pace. Despite being on a three-fight unbeaten streak against ex-UFC champions and having won 10 in a row, it's O'Malley's time. He is arguably the UFC's biggest star since the rise and evolution of Conor McGregor between 2015-2017, and I think he keeps capitalizing as such. (Pick O’Malley)
Christopher De Santiago: The UFC 306 headliner is a coin flip if I’ve ever seen one. I’ve been going back-and-forth between Dvalishvili by decision and O’Malley by knockout all week long with obvious keys to victory for both. I can see Dvalishvili finding much success against O’Malley in the grappling department but in a fight that starts on the feet and a 25-minute time limit, I believe O’Malley will find and land the correct shots on Dvalishvili to turn it all around for his second title defense. (Pick: O’Malley)
Consensus: 3-1, Sean O’Malley
Alexa Grasso (c) vs. Valentina Shevchenko
Fernando Quiles Jr: These two are so evenly matched as evident by their rematch, which ended in a controversial draw. While Grasso is crafty on the ground, "Bullet" isn't afraid to hit the mat despite being submitted by Grasso in their first meeting. I think we get yet another close battle, but this time it's Shevchenko who takes back her top spot in the 125-pound division. (Pick: Shevchenko)
Drew Beaupré: It’s tempting to pick Shevchenko here after the shocking ending to their first fight and the way the rematch did nothing to resolve her rivalry with Grasso. Maybe it’s the fact that this event is designed as a celebration of Mexican Independence Day, but I have a feeling Grasso will win the trilogy fight and the women’s flyweight division will finally move on from its longtime champion. (Pick: Grasso)
Zain Bando: Upon re-watching last year's draw, an argument could be made that the 10-8 scorecard was among the most egregious in UFC history. If Valentina Shevchenko is extra careful and avoids back takes, blitzes from Alexa Grasso inside the Thai clinch, and getting tired quickly, Shevchenko should be able to reclaim her gold. (Pick: Shevchenko)
Christopher De Santiago: Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko find themselves in one of the more competitive rivalries we’ve seen in recent history with both of their first two fights being neck-and-neck for as long as they lasted. Had it been earlier in her career, I probably would have picked Shevchenko to win the trilogy against Grasso but with the former champion getting older and Grasso’s grasp on her style, I believe Grasso will take home the win by decision, this time without any controversy. (Pick: Grasso)
Consensus: 2-2, Tied
Brian Ortega vs. Diego Lopes
Fernando Quiles Jr: I do wonder how Brian Ortega will look given he fell ill before his initial planned showdown with Lopes at UFC 303. If "T-City" is in perfect health and feels no lingering effects, then this will be a barn burner. I like Lopes' style, but I think Ortega is just too good for the rising contender at this time. (Pick: Ortega)
Drew Beaupré: Lopes’ super short-notice win over Dan Ige was impressive, but it’s difficult to gauge how much stock fans should put into it considering Ige was fighting on just a couple hours’ notice. I was siding with Ortega ahead of their original matchup at UFC 303, and I’m going to stick with “T-City” to end Lopes’ win streak and put a temporary halt to his title aspirations. (Pick: Ortega)
Zain Bando: This is too quick of a turnaround for Brian Ortega. Simply put, a bad weight cut is a terrible look, hence the cancelation in June. And the awkwardness of him doing interviews from his hot tub leads me to believe he is not 100 percent focused on the task of winning. Meanwhile, Lopes has won four in a row and is on the fast track to a title shot with a few more wins. (Pick: Lopes)
Christopher De Santiago: While I think Diego Lopes is a future champion at featherweight, I have a feeling we’ll get to see maybe not the Brian Ortega of old but an entirely new version of the former title challenger. I don’t believe it’s going to be easy, but I think Ortega’s will outwork Lopes in every area, even if it’s by a small margin. Lopes will eventually have his time, just not at this very moment, in my opinion. (Pick: Ortega)
Consensus: 3-1, Brian Ortega
Daniel Zellhuber vs. Esteban Ribovics
Fernando Quiles Jr: Potential banger alert. Zellhuber and Ribovics might just leave Las Vegas with bonus checks. I like Zellhuber here to keep his distance and get the better of his opponent with his boxing to take home the win. (Pick: Zellhuber)
Drew Beaupré: This is a relatively low-profile fight, but it’s also one that could be a candidate for Fight of the Night honors at UFC 306. I have to side with Zellhuber to utilize his significant reach advantage to get the job done, but he’ll need to be wary of the potentially fight-ending shots that will be coming back his way from Ribovics. (Pick: Zellhuber)
Zain Bando: Plain and simple, this bout has "Fight of the Night" written all over it, as both men have combined for an over 100 percent KO/TKO rate thus far in their careers. Daniel Zellhuber is the crisper boxer of the two, and if he can find an opening early and ponce, he will do just that. (Pick: Zellhuber)
Christopher De Santiago: Zellhuber vs. Ribovics is one of the most exciting fights on the card for me and for good reason: they only have one loss each across 28 fights. I think that it becomes loss #2 for Ribovics, however, as I stand a big believer of Zellhuber, who has shown great strides in his performances at 25 years old - a future contender for sure. (Pick: Zellhuber)
Consensus: 4-0, Daniel Zellhuber
Ronaldo Rodríguez vs. Ode' Osbourne
Fernando Quiles Jr: "Lazy Boy" has been turning some heads with his pre-fight banter. Inside the Octagon, I expect him to take Osbourne down to the mat and sink in a choke for the submission finish. I say it ends in round two. (Pick: Rodriguez)
Drew Beaupré: There are certainly some prelim matchups involving bigger names that could have kicked off the main card of UFC 306, but this flyweight tilt should be entertaining for as long as it lasts. Osbourne could be fighting for his spot on the UFC roster after suffering back-to-back losses and going 1-3 across his last four bouts, and unfortunately for him he’s facing a fighter that will be happy to bring things to the mat and potentially hand “The Jamaican Sensation” his third submission loss in a row. (Pick: Rodriguez)
Zain Bando: The trash talk between these two is hilarious, but it's hard to pick Ode Osbourne in this spot when he's 2-3 in his last five, whereas Ronaldo Rodriguez has won his last five and is nearly flawless thus far in MMA. His ground game is better, too, so expect an early finish in this one. (Pick: Rodriguez)
Christopher De Santiago: I was initially very surprised to see that Ode Osbourne had been boosted up to the main card on such an event like Noche UFC, but it’s all starting to make sense to me with caliber of opponent he is facing in Ronaldo Rodriguez. I’m expecting a breakout performance from Rodriguez with this opportunity like a launchpad for his career, predicting Rodriguez to get Osbourne out of there early. (Pick: Rodriguez)
Consensus: 4-0, Ronaldo Rodriguez
That's all for our UFC 306 main card picks. Be sure to keep it locked on MMA Knockout on SI for live coverage of Noche UFC this Saturday night.
SEAN O’MALLEY BLASTS EX-CHAMP FOR UFC 306 PREDICTION
Read More UFC & MMA News
• Merab Dvalishvili Warns Sean O’Malley of Consequences for UFC 306 Withdrawal
• UFC Champ Replaces Conor McGregor on Dana White's Mount Rushmore
• Israel Adesanya's Teammate Secures UFC Contract With Vicious KO
• Kickboxer Who Beat Alex Pereira Stuns with KO in Front of Dana White
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, and Boxing.