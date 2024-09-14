UFC 306: Sean O'Malley vs. Merab Dvalishvili TV Channel, Start Time, Odds
UFC 306 fight day is nearly upon the MMA community, and the stakes couldn't be any bigger. Ticket prices are through the roof, the MSG Sphere serves as the backdrop, and once again, Las Vegas, Nev., reaffirms itself as the world's fight capital.
After months of build-up, trash talk, and backstory, Sean O’Malley (18-1 MMA, 10-1, 1 NC UFC) will finally make his second title defense against long-time No. 1 contender Merab Dvalishvili (17-4 MMA, 10-2 UFC). Dvalishvili has carved his unique path to get to this point. Not only has he won 10 fights in a row, but his last three have come against former UFC champions, whom he may not have had to fight if it weren't for Aljamain Sterling's title run.
As for O'Malley, who has been with the UFC for the better part of seven years, he has finally captured the means of becoming a Conor McGregor-like superstar. From his flamboyant personality, extravagant lifestyle and 4.4 million Instagram followers, it is apparent the Montana native has mastered the art of self-promotion.
While the old saying goes, "Talk is cheap," O'Malley has done everything he can to back it up. Despite the doubters ahead of the UFC 299 rematch with Marlon Vera in April in Miami, Fla., O'Malley outclassed him for 25 minutes, exacted revenge, and retained his bantamweight title.
Dvalishvili is undoubtedly O'Malley's toughest test, evidenced by MMAKO's UFC 306 Staff Predictions released Friday afternoon. If O'Malley can win, however, the possibilities for the bantamweight champion are endless. Several contenders, including Umar Nurmagomedov, are waiting in the wings as well.
The co-main event features another unique storyline, as TUF 32 coaches Alexa Grasso (16-3-1 MMA, 8-3-1 UFC) and Valentina Shevchenko (23-4-1 MMA, 12-3-1 UFC) finally finish their trilogy. Grasso and Shevchenko fought to a draw last September in a highly debated decision. Six months prior, at UFC 285, Grasso ended Shevchenko's multi-year run as champion with a fourth-round rear-naked-choke stoppage.
The winner will likely have bragging rights for the rest of their career, as Grasso attempts to extend her winning streak to five (not counting the draw) Saturday night.
The 10-fight card is a "love letter" to Mexican fighting, according to UFC CEO Dana White. This event is the second iteration of "Noche UFC," as the promotion plans to make it a yearly occurrence moving forward.
Who Else Is Fighting On UFC 306 And What Are The Betting Odds?
The event begins with the prelims on ESPN+ and ESPN News in the U.S., beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. The undercard is followed by the pay-per-view portion at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.
The card features a plethora of Mexican talent across several divisions, including the June redo of Brian Ortega vs. Diego Lopes.
Check out the full lineup below, including the betting odds courtesy of DraftKings. Odds are subject to change, as the lines are as of Friday evening.
UFC 306 Odds
• Sean O’Malley (-130) vs. Merab Dvalishvili (+110)
• Alexa Grasso (-142) vs. Valentina Shevchenko (+120)
• Brian Ortega (+160) vs. Diego Lopes (-192)
• Daniel Zellhuber (-238) vs. Esteban Ribovics (+195)
• Ronaldo Rodriguez (-162) vs. Ode Osbourne (+136)
• Irene Aldana (-115) vs. Norma Dumont (-105)
• Manuel Torres (-130) vs. Ignacio Bahamondes (+110)
• Yazmin Jauregui (-520) vs. Ketlen Souza (+390)
• Edgar Cháirez (+200) vs. Joshua Van (-245)
• Raul Rosas Jr. (-1050) vs. Aoriqileng (+675)
UFC 306 Sean O’Malley vs. Merab Dvalishvili Prelim Predictions
