Dana White Reveals Special Gift to UFC 306 Fans
As far as UFC events go, UFC 306 at the Vegas Sphere might be the most ambitious, and UFC CEO Dana White guarantees those watching will be in for a special treat.
Despite having the UFC's tricentennial event this year, UFC 300, 'Noche UFC 2' is gearing up to be quite the spectacle. The Sphere's 16K x 16K resolution interior display pane is a surefire way to deliver one of the most promising combat sports events ever.
Dana White: UFC 306 is a 'Love Letter' to Mexico
Speaking to The New York Post on September 9, White revealed a special feature fans in attendance and around the world are privy to come September 14.
"We built a movie, right?" White said. "... We built a movie which is celebrating the traditions and history of Mexico. Not only as a country and as a people, but their contribution to combat sports.
"... The movie will play, and there will be chapters," White continued. "... They're 90 second movies, then the fight will happen. ... The Sphere itself [White gestures the interior], we call them worlds. The fight will be inside these different worlds. And the show will start at the beginning of time, and will end in the future of Mexico."
What to Expect From the UFC at the Vegas Sphere
According to a press release from the UFC, here's what to expect from UFC 306 at the Vegas Sphere:
- World's highest resolution LED display (160,000 sq. ft, 16Kx16K)
- Advanced concert-grade audio system
- Haptic seat feedback to provide those in attendance with feedback from action in the Octagon
- Key art and highlights on the Sphere Exosphere
- In-house stats and fighter information will be displayed on the Exosphere
- A film told in six 90-second segments throughout the PPV portion of the event
- Unique fighter kits befitting the Noche UFC theme
- Eight new Octagon girls, six native-born Mexican and two second-generation. They will be in custom wardrobe and makeup according to the film/theme
