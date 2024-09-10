UFC Fans Roast Ian Garry for 'Delusional' Alex Pereira Comparison
UFC fans have taken aim at Ian Machado Garry after "The Future" made a bold Alex Pereira comparison.
It's no secret that Garry knows how to ruffle some feathers, whether intentional or not. The rising 170-pounder has taken aim at the likes of Colby Covington and Sean Strickland. While he hasn't taken a jab at fan favorite Pereira, some fans are left baffled by Garry comparing himself to "Poatan" in one aspect of the fight game.
This has led to many MMA enthusiasts going scorched earth on the number seven-ranked UFC welterweight.
Ian Garry Gets Torched by UFC Fans Over Alex Pereira Comparison
Speaking to media members back in late June, Ian Garry made the claim that he and Alex Pereira are the two best calf kickers in all of MMA. That comment has resurfaced on social media, and fans have lit Garry up over his take.
"Alex yes, Ian no. Izzy is."
"Ian Garry is probably the most BORING FIGHTER in all of the UFC. There’s literally nothing special about him and it’s just annoying at this point."
"Its funny that Ian Garry says that, when Michael Venom Page turned him into a grappler."
"That he delusional."
Garry has never been short on confidence and would likely stick to his guns on this one. It's up to him to continue proving the naysayers wrong and keep his unbeaten streak alive. As of now, Garry doesn't have his next fight booked, but we'll be sure to keep you posted when details emerge.
