UFC 306 Fight Card Preview – Sean O’Malley vs. Merab Dvalishvili
The UFC heads to Sphere in Las Vegas, NV this Saturday (September 14) for a historic UFC 306 (Noche UFC) card that features two huge title fights at the top of the bill.
The Main Event
The main event will see Sean O’Malley attempt to defend his bantamweight title for the second time when he meets #1-ranked contender Merab Dvalishvili.
Currently riding an impressive 10-fight win streak, Dvalishvili’s last three outings have seen him best former UFC champions José Aldo, Petr Yan, and Henry Cejudo. He’ll be tasked with ending O’Malley's own six-fight win streak, which includes avenging his only career loss to Marlon “Chito” Vera in his first title defense at UFC 299.
The Co-Main Event
The night’s co-main event is another title bout that will see Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko finally settle their rivalry with a highly-anticipated trilogy fight.
Grasso famously claimed the UFC women’s flyweight title via fourth-round submission when she defeated Shevchenko in a massive upset at UFC 285. An immediate rematch between the two women last September ended in a split draw, and now almost exactly a year after that meeting “Bullet” will once again try to reclaim her belt.
Fights You Don’t Want To Miss
Brian Ortega vs. Diego Lopes
This matchup was originally scheduled for UFC 303 before Ortega was forced to withdraw mid-card and Dan Ige stepped in on a few hours’ notice to face Lopes at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Lopes has his eyes firmly set on featherweight title contention after collecting four-straight wins, and if “T-City” has any hope of a third crack at the division’s title he’ll need to pick up a huge victory at Sphere and erase the memory of what happened at UFC 303.
Ignacio Bahamondes vs. Manuel Torres
Bahamondes returned to the win column with a highlight-reel knockout against Christos Giagos in his last outing, and now he’ll try to hand Torres the first loss of his UFC career. “El Loco” is currently on a six-fight winning streak where he’s stopped every opponent in the first round, but Bahamondes presents arguably the biggest test of his career thus far and hasn’t been finished since 2017.
Fighters to Watch
Norma Dumont
Entering UFC 306 as the promotion’s #8-ranked women’s bantamweight contender, Dumont is closing in on title contention after picking up four-straight victories. “The Immortal” can steal Aldana’s #5 ranking if she’s able to best her in Las Vegas, and a win over the former title challenger could also set her up for a potential number one contender matchup.
Raul Rosas Jr.
Rosas Jr. is always a major talking point of any card he’s scheduled to fight on, and since suffering his first pro loss last year the 19-year-old has rebounded impressively with back-to-back finishes. He’s now set to face a significantly more experienced opponent in Aoriqileng, but if “El Niño Problema” can pass this test it should set him up for some higher-profile matchups going forward.
Joshua Van
Van stormed into the UFC’s bantamweight division with three-straight wins before suffering the first knockout-loss of his career in the final round against Charles Johnson. The 22-year-old still has plenty of time left to develop, but given the amount of hype he accumulated after joining the UFC fans will be watching closely to see how Van rebounds from being violently finished in that upset-loss.
Main Card (ESPN+ PPV, 10:00 p.m. ET)
• Main Event: Sean O’Malley vs. Merab Dvalishvili – For the UFC Men’s Bantamweight Championship
• Co-Main Event: Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko 3 – For the UFC Women’s Flyweight Championship
• Brian Ortega vs. Diego Lopes
• Daniel Zellhuber vs. Esteban Ribovics
• Ronaldo Rodriguez vs. Ode Osbourne
Preliminary Card (ESPN NEWS/ESPN+, 8:00 p.m. ET)
• Irene Aldana vs. Norma Dumont
• Manuel Torres vs. Ignacio Bahamondes
• Yazmin Jauregui vs. Ketlen Souza
• Edgar Chairez vs. Joshua Van
Early Preliminary Card (UFC Fight Pass, 7:30 p.m. ET)
• Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Aoriqileng
