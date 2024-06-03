UFC 302: Fans React after Conor McGregor Explains Press Conference Cancellation
UFC superstar Conor McGregor has shared an explanation for the unexpected postponement of a Dublin press conference meant to promote his return fight with Michael Chandler at UFC 303.
UFC News: Islam Makhachev Confirms Medical Rumors for UFC 302 Title Fight
“The Notorious” hasn’t stepped into the Octagon since his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 that ended when the Irishman broke his ankle in the opening round, but after a considerable number of false starts the 35-year-old is finally set to return at UFC 303 on June 29.
Fight fans were quick to question whether McGregor’s fight with Chandler was in jeopardy when the UFC announced a UFC 303 press conference in Dublin had been postponed for undisclosed reasons, and “The Notorious” took it upon himself to try and clarify the situation while also apologizing to his fans in Ireland and around the world.
Watch Khabib Nurmagomedov's Hilarious Reaction to UFC 302 Main Event Scorecard
McGregor’s somewhat vague explanation will undoubtedly spawn all kinds of theories regarding the “obstacles” that derailed the press conference, and fans were quick to share a wide variety of reactions to the former two-division champion’s post.
It’s still unclear at this time when the UFC plans to reschedule the press conference given that UFC 303 is now less than a month away, but at the very least it appears nothing has transpired that will keep either McGregor or Chandler from entering the Octagon on June 29.
Set to cap off his year’s International Fight Week in Las Vegas, UFC 303 will take place at the T-Mobile Arena and also features former light heavyweight king Jamahal Hill in the co-main event and a huge welterweight bout between Ian Machado Garry and Michael “Venom” Page before McGregor and Chandler square off in the night's headlining bout.
Eddie Alvarez Lifts up Dustin Poirier, ‘World Champion’ Regardless of UFC 302 Loss
Stick with MMA Knockout for daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, WWE, and AEW.