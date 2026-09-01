Dana White's Contender Series 2026: Week 4 Live Stream Results & Highlights

Week 4 of Dana White’s Contender Series takes place tonight (September 1) as 10 fighters meet at the UFC Apex to try and secure UFC contracts.

With three weeks of DWCS already in the books, fans have been treated to eleven finishes and Dana White has already handed out a total of 15 UFC contracts.

Bilal Hasan became the second contract winner from this year’s DWCS slate to win his UFC debut when he stopped Nilson Rojas at UFC Shanghai last weekend, and last week DWCS also closed out with massive upset when Alex Apodaca defeated Bella Mir via unanimous decision.

Top Prospects Fight for UFC Contracts in Las Vegas on DWCS Week 4

Week 4 opens in the lightweight division with a matchup between DWCS returnee Adam Livingston and AKA Lightweight Champion Hunter Smith.

Livingston was submitted by Tommy Gantt just under three minutes into his DWCS fight last year but rebounded with a spinning elbow knockout at LFA 232 in May, while Smith is currently riding the momentum of four-straight wins and won the AKA lightweight title via first-round knockout his last time out.

Hunter Smith (left) vs. Adam Livingston (right). | (Zuffa LLC)

Things move to heavyweight for the card’s next bout, as Charlie Cleveland is set to take on Gabriel

Lorenço in a matchup where the judges almost certainly won’t be needed.

Gabriel Lorenço (left) vs. Charlie Cleveland (right). | (Zuffa LLC)

The second lightweight bout scheduled for Week 4 will see FCC Lightweight Champion Liam McCracken square off with Mexican standout Silvestre Sanchez.

Liam McCracken (left) vs. Silvestre Sanchez (right). | (Zuffa LLC

McCracken came up short in a one-off Bellator appearance in 2023 but has stopped five-straight opponents since then, and Sanchez also comes into their matchup on a five-fight finishing streak that saw him knock his most recent opponent out in just 18 seconds.

The penultimate fight on the card sees Brandon Holmes make his return to DWCS to take on Modestino Rodrigues, who has won yet to go the distance in his eight-fight professional MMA career.

Brandon Holmes (left) vs. Modestino Rodrigues (right). | (Zuffa LLC)

Week 4 of DWCS closes out in the welterweight division, with Patrick Rivera scheduled to meet Cage Warriors standout Adam Darby.

Patrick Rivera (left) vs. Adam Darby (right). | (Zuffa LLC)

All fighters successfully made weight for their respective fights ahead of the event. The action is set to kick off at 7:00 p.m. ET, and fans in the United States can catch the full card on Paramount+.

Dana White’s Contender Series 2026: Week 4 (7:00 p.m. ET, Paramount+)

Featured Bout: Adam Darby vs. Patrick Rivera

Brandon Holmes vs. Modestino Rodrigues

Liam McCracken vs. Silvestre Sanchez

Charlie Cleveland vs. Gabriel Lorenço

Adam Livingston vs. Hunter Smith