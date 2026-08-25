Dana White's Contender Series 2026: Week 3 Live Stream Results & Highlights

Week 3 of Dana White’s Contender Series takes place tonight (August 25) as 10 fighters meet at the UFC Apex to try and secure UFC contracts.

With two weeks of DWCS already in the books, fans have been treated to seven finishes and Dana White has handed out a total of 10 UFC contracts.

Anthony Wint became the first fighter from this year’s DWCS slate to make his UFC debut when he submitted Terrance Chatman at UFC Sacramento last weekend, and Bilal Hasan is also set to make his own debut this Saturday at UFC Shanghai.

Top Prospects Fight for UFC Contracts in Las Vegas

Week 3 opens in the middleweight division with a matchup between two regional champions in Nick Galanti and Carlos Petruzzella.

Galanti is coming off a controversial unanimous decision against Austin Clayton to win the CFFC middleweight belt but finished his four previous opponents, while Samurai Fight House titleholder Petruzzella has yet to see the judges’ scorecards in 16 professional MMA fights.

Nick Galanti (right) vs. Carlos Petruzzella (left). | (Al Powers/Zuffa LLC)

The first of back-to-back welterweight bouts features Mexico’s Alexis Miranda taking on undefeated American Ronald Humphrey, who has knocked out all eight opponents he’s faced between his amateur and professional MMA careers.

Ronald Humphrey (left) vs. Alexis Miranda (right). | (Al Powers/Zuffa LLC)

One of the bigger names of this DWCS season competes in the card’s next welterweight matchup, as Sean Clancy puts his undefeated record on the line against Gary Balleto.

New England standout Balleto defended his CES welterweight belt twice before securing three-straight finishes in BKFC, while Clancy preserved his 100% finishing rate last December when he knocked out Melvin Van Suijdam to claim the interim Cage Warriors welterweight belt.

Sean Clancy (right) vs. Gary Balleto (left). | (Al Powers/Zuffa LLC)

The card’s penultimate fight takes place in the heavyweight division and features Brazilians Mario Piazzon and Guilherme Uriel, who are both returning to DWCS after failing to earn UFC contracts in their previous appearances on the show.

Mario Piazzon (left) vs. Guilherme Uriel (right). | (Al Powers/Zuffa LLC)

The featured bout of the night will see Alex Apodaca try to score a major upset when she takes on Bella Mir, who boasts a 4-0 MMA record and is the daughter of former UFC Heavyweight Champion Frank Mir.

Bella Mir (left) vs. Alex Apodaca (right). | (Al Powers/Zuffa LLC)

All fighters successfully made weight for their respective fights ahead of the event. The action is set to kick off at 7:00 p.m. ET, and fans in the United States can catch the full card on Paramount+.

Dana White’s Contender Series 2026: Week 3 (7:00 p.m. ET, Paramount+)

Featured Bout: Bella Mir vs. Alex Apodaca

Mario Piazzon vs. Guilherme Uriel

Sean Clancy Jr. vs. Gary Balleto

Ronald humphrey vs. Alexis Miranda

Nick Galanti vs. Carlos Petruzzella