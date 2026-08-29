UFC Shanghai: Free Live Stream Results & Highlights for Nurmagomedov vs. Song

Following a visit to Sacramento last weekend, the UFC is in Shanghai, China this week for a UFC Fight Night event at the Oriental Sports Arena.

In the main event, Umar Nurmagomedov will try to move closer towards a second bantamweight title shot when he takes on Song Yadong, who scored arguably the biggest win of his career his last time out at UFC Macau when he submitted Deiveson Figueiredo in the card’s headlining bout.

The co-main event also features some significant stakes for the strawweight division, as rising contender Denise Gomes will try to extend her four-fight win streak against former title challenger Yan Xiaonan.

Nurmagomedov vs. Song Closes Out 13-Fight UFC Shanghai Card

The UFC Shanghai main card will kick off with a matchup between UFC newcomers, as Bilal Hasan steps into the Octagon just weeks after winning a UFC contract on Dana White’s Contender Series to take on fellow undefeated flyweight Nilson Rojas.

ANOTHER KO VICTOR FOR BILAL HASAN!!



THIS GUY IS A HIGHLIGHT MACHINE!! #CFFC132 pic.twitter.com/09Ygc26bxw — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) June 15, 2024

Former K-1 Kickboxing Champion Ce Liu also makes his UFC debut opposite Levi Rodrigues Jr., and Alex Perez and Sumudaerji are also set to run things back after their meeting at UFC Macau ended in a No Contest.

El combate entre Alex Perez y Su Mudaerji terminó sin decisión hace 3 meses, y tendrán la revancha en #UFCShanghai 👊



HORARIOS 👇⁣⁣⁣

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ESTELARES 6am ET 🇺🇸 / 4am 🇲🇽 / 7am 🇦🇷 / 12pm 🇪🇸⁣⁣⁣⁣

PRELIMS 3am ET 🇺🇸 / 1am 🇲🇽 / 4am 🇦🇷 / 9am 🇪🇸⁣⁣⁣⁣

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Sáb. 29 de agosto |… pic.twitter.com/MBBhpMf2jb — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) August 27, 2026

The UFC Shanghai main card is rounded out by a matchup between Aoriqileng and Kai Asakura, who moved up to the bantamweight division his last time out and secured his first UFC win by knocking out Cameron Smotherman in the first round.

UFC Shanghai is Loaded With Fighters Making Their UFC Debuts

The featured prelim for UFC Shanghai will see Namsrai Batbayer make his UFC debut against Andre Lima, who unfortunately missed the flyweight limit ahead of their matchup.

Mitch Raposo (red gloves) fights Andre Lima (blue gloves) during UFC 302 at Prudential Center. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Rei Tsuruya also returns on the prelims to take on Kevin Borjas, and Sean Woodson looks to rebound from a controversial loss to Dan Ige when he meets Jack Jenkins in what should be an entertaining featherweight bout.

Dan Ige (red gloves) fights against Sean Woodson (blue gloves) during UFC 314 at Kaseya Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Along with a number of fighters making their UFC debuts, the prelims for UFC Shanghai will also see former ONE Championship titleholder Jingnan Xiong try to rebound from a loss to Angela Hill when she takes on Julia Polastri.

UFC Shanghai Live Results & Highlights

Lima will forfeit 20% of his purse to Batbayar after missing weight ahead of UFC Shanghai, while Xiong and Polastri are now scheduled to meet in a catchweight contest after both women also failed to hit the strawweight limit.

Umar Nurmagomedov (red gloves) reacts after the fight against Deiveson Figueiredo (blue gloves) during UFC 324 at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The prelims for UFC Shanghai are scheduled to kick off at 3:00 a.m. ET and will air on Paramount+ in the United States.

Sean O’Malley (red gloves) fights Song Yadong (blue gloves) during UFC 324 at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The main card action will also be available on Paramount+ starting at 6:00 a.m., so be sure to check back here for live results and highlights from every fight once the card starts.

UFC Shanghai Main Card (Paramount +, 6:00 a.m. ET)

Main Event: Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Song Yadong

Co-Main Event: Yan Xiaonan vs. Denise Gomes

Aoriqileng vs. Kai Asakura

Alex Perez vs. Sumudaerji 2

Ce Liu vs. Levi Rodrigues Jr.

Bilal Hasan vs. Nilson Rojas

UFC Shanghai Preliminary Card (Paramount+, 3:00 a.m. ET)

Namsrai Batbayar vs. Andre Lima

Rei Tsuruya vs. Kevin Borjas

Jack Jenkins vs. Sean Woodson

Xiao Long vs. Francesco Nuzzi

Lawrence Lui vs. Hector Santiago

Xiong Jingnan vs. Julia Polastri

Ding Men vs. Cam Nelson