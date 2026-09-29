Dana White's Contender Series 2026: Week 8 Live Stream Results & Highlights
Week 8 of Dana White’s Contender Series takes place tonight (September 29) as 10 fighters meet at the UFC Apex to try and secure UFC contracts.
With seven weeks of DWCS already in the books, fans have been treated to 24 finishes and Dana White has already handed out a total of 34 UFC contracts.
Norbert Novenyi Jr. failed to earn a contract after taking a unanimous decision over Theo Haig in the featured fight for Week 7, but the other four winning fighters all inked UFC deals and Jaden Ortega and Callum Connor were also both given contracts even after coming up short in their respective bouts.
Top Prospects Fight for UFC Contracts in Las Vegas on DWCS Week 8
Week 7 opens in the featherweight division with a matchup between the undefeated Ilias Bulaid and Erick Visconde.
A former kickboxer, Bulaid claimed the interim Levels Fight League featherweight belt with a first-round finish in April, while Visconde also captured featherweight gold his last time out when he took a split decision over Gustavo Pintos at LFA 232.
Originally slated to face Hailai Wushamo on Week 6, Samurai Fight House titleholder Camila Reynoso will face undefeated LFA Strawweight Champion Aieza Bertolso in other champion vs. champion matchup.
Things return to featherweight for the third fight of the evening, which will see Inka FC Champion Ian Escuza put his undefeated record on the line against Luca Borando.
Italy’s Borando has stopped five-straight opponents in Cage Warriors following his lone professional loss in 2024, and it looks unlikely that the judges will be needed for this DWCS matchup given that Escuza has yet to go past the first round in his MMA career.
The penultimate bout for Week 8 takes place in the heavyweight division, with undefeated Russian Zaurbek Sabanov taking on the hard-hitting Adama Diop, who claimed both the EFC and Hexagone MMA heavyweight titles in his two previous outings this year.
Week 8 of DWCS closes out with a lightweight bout featuring undefeated Cage Warriors standout George Staines, who is set to take on dangerous finisher Loai Abushaar.
Dana White’s Contender Series 2026: Week 8 Live Results & Highlights
All fighters scheduled to compete on Week 8 of DWCS successfully made weight ahead of their respective bouts.
The action is set to kick off at 7:00 p.m. ET, and fans in the United States can catch the full card on Paramount+.
Dana White’s Contender Series 2026: Week 8 (7:00 p.m. ET, Paramount+)
Loai Abushaar vs. George Staines
Zaurbek Sabanov vs. Adama Diop
Luca Borando vs. Ian Escuza
Camila Reynoso vs. Aieza Bertolso
Illias Bulaid vs. Erick Visconde
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Drew is an MMA writer that regularly watches regional events in addition to major promotions such as the UFC, PFL, Bellator, and ONE Championship. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023.