Dana White's Contender Series 2026: Week 8 Live Stream Results & Highlights

Week 8 of Dana White’s Contender Series takes place tonight (September 29) as 10 fighters meet at the UFC Apex to try and secure UFC contracts.

With seven weeks of DWCS already in the books, fans have been treated to 24 finishes and Dana White has already handed out a total of 34 UFC contracts.

Norbert Novenyi Jr. failed to earn a contract after taking a unanimous decision over Theo Haig in the featured fight for Week 7, but the other four winning fighters all inked UFC deals and Jaden Ortega and Callum Connor were also both given contracts even after coming up short in their respective bouts.

Top Prospects Fight for UFC Contracts in Las Vegas on DWCS Week 8

Week 7 opens in the featherweight division with a matchup between the undefeated Ilias Bulaid and Erick Visconde.

A former kickboxer, Bulaid claimed the interim Levels Fight League featherweight belt with a first-round finish in April, while Visconde also captured featherweight gold his last time out when he took a split decision over Gustavo Pintos at LFA 232.

Illias Bulaid vs. Erick Vicsonde. | Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Originally slated to face Hailai Wushamo on Week 6, Samurai Fight House titleholder Camila Reynoso will face undefeated LFA Strawweight Champion Aieza Bertolso in other champion vs. champion matchup.

Aieza Bertolso vs. Camila Reynoso. | Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Things return to featherweight for the third fight of the evening, which will see Inka FC Champion Ian Escuza put his undefeated record on the line against Luca Borando.

Ian Escuza vs. Luca Borando. | Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Italy’s Borando has stopped five-straight opponents in Cage Warriors following his lone professional loss in 2024, and it looks unlikely that the judges will be needed for this DWCS matchup given that Escuza has yet to go past the first round in his MMA career.

Adama Diop vs. Zaurbek Sabanov. | Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

The penultimate bout for Week 8 takes place in the heavyweight division, with undefeated Russian Zaurbek Sabanov taking on the hard-hitting Adama Diop, who claimed both the EFC and Hexagone MMA heavyweight titles in his two previous outings this year.

Loai Abushaar vs. George Staines. | Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Week 8 of DWCS closes out with a lightweight bout featuring undefeated Cage Warriors standout George Staines, who is set to take on dangerous finisher Loai Abushaar.

Dana White’s Contender Series 2026: Week 8 Live Results & Highlights

All fighters scheduled to compete on Week 8 of DWCS successfully made weight ahead of their respective bouts.

UFC CEO Dana White after the fight between Mandel Nallo (red gloves) and Jai Herbert (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Canada Life Centre. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The action is set to kick off at 7:00 p.m. ET, and fans in the United States can catch the full card on Paramount+.

Dana White’s Contender Series 2026: Week 8 (7:00 p.m. ET, Paramount+)

Loai Abushaar vs. George Staines

Zaurbek Sabanov vs. Adama Diop

Luca Borando vs. Ian Escuza

Camila Reynoso vs. Aieza Bertolso

Illias Bulaid vs. Erick Visconde