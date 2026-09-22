Dana White's Contender Series 2026: Week 7 Live Stream Results & Highlights

Week 7 of Dana White’s Contender Series takes place tonight (September 22) as 10 fighters meet at the UFC Apex to try and secure UFC contracts.

With six weeks of DWCS in the books, fans have been treated to 22 finishes and Dana White has already handed out a total of 28 UFC contracts.

Tyshawn Williams was the only winning fighter that didn’t earn a contract on Week 6, as he needed three full rounds to defeat Antônio Monteiro in the night’s opening bout before the next four fights all ended inside the distance.

Top Prospects Fight for UFC Contracts in Las Vegas on DWCS Week 7

Week 7 opens in the light heavyweight with a matchup between longtime KSW veteran Damian Piwowarczyk and undefeated German standout Emilio Quissua.

Piwowarczyk has stopped his last three opponents and has only gone the distance three times in his professional career, while Quissua won via stoppage in both of his Oktagon MMA outings after joining the promotion last year.

Emilio Quissua vs. Damian Piwoarczyk. | (Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

In the lightweight division, Piero Guaylupo and Callum Connor are set to put their respective undefeated records on the line in a matchup that should produce some entertaining striking exchanges.

Callum Connor vs. Piero Guaylupo. | (Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

The next bout takes place at flyweight and features highly-touted Brazilian Marcos Delgi, who takes on two-time Fury FC titleholder Paris Moran.

Marcos Degli vs. Paris Moran. | (Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

The American previously won and defended the Fury FC flyweight belt twice before claiming the promotion’s interim title his last time out, and he’ll be tasked with ending Degli’s 12-fight win streak that includes two successful defenses of the interim LFA flyweight title.

Jaden Ortega vs. Alvi Dasuyev. | (Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Two more undefeated fighters square off in the night’s penultimate matchup, which will see Jaden Ortega take on former IMMAF welterweight champion Alvi Dasuyev in one of the more intriguing fights of this DWCS season.

Norbert Novenyi Jr. vs. Thoe Haig. | (Chis Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Week 7 of DWCS closes out in the middleweight division with a fight between former Bellator standout Norbert Novenyi Jr. and DWCS returnee Theo Haig.

Dana White’s Contender Series 2026: Week 7 Live Results & Highlights

All fighters scheduled to compete on Week 7 of DWCS successfully made weight ahead of their respective bouts.

Marcos Degli weighs-in for his Dana White's Contender Series Fight. | (Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

The action is set to kick off at 7:00 p.m. ET, and fans in the United States can catch the full card on Paramount+.

Dana White’s Contender Series 2026: Week 7 (7:00 p.m. ET, Paramount+)

Norbert Novenyi Jr. vs. Theo Haid

Jaden Ortega vs. Alvi Dasuyev

Paris Moran vs. Marcos Degli

Piero Guaylupo vs. Callum Connor

Damien Piwowarczyk vs. Emilio Quissua