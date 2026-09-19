UFC 331: Van vs. Pantoja Paramount+ Stream, Odds, Full Card, How To Watch Rematch
After a year-long hiatus, the UFC returns with a September-numbered event, UFC 331, headlined by a flyweight title rematch from Los Angeles, Calif., between champion Joshua Van and ex-titleholder Alexandre Pantoja.
A little over nine months ago, Van (17-2 MMA) beat Pantoja (30-6 MMA) to win flyweight gold in just 26 seconds of the first round at UFC 323 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. A caught kick led to a frantic transition before Pantoja suffered a gruesome hyperextended elbow injury, resulting in a dislocation on his left side.
The injury was severe enough to stop the fight immediately, giving Van the victory under unconventional circumstances. Now, as summer becomes autumn, so does the continuation of the lightest weight class in the men's category.
Van has remained confident all week long, relaying this is his fight to lose and expects to leave no stone unturned by the time the Crypto.com Arena audience departs.
Joshua Van Ready To Conclude Alexandre Pantoja Series
“This time, you guys will see a different level of Joshua Van," Van told reporters at Thursday's pre-fight presser. When I beat him, I will be one of the greats in this division.”
Pantoja, meanwhile, said he is ready to rewrite a wrong and showcase his performance as he initially intended to. He admitted that he is unbothered by career-defining legacies, too.
Alexandre Pantoja Has Clear Objective at UFC 331
“My whole life I’ve just focused on myself,” Pantoja said. “I don’t look at [Brandon] Moreno and [Deiveson] Figueiredo; both are very good fighters. ... I fight my whole life to fight the best fighters in the world. Saturday night I have this chance to beat the champion of the world."
Before his injury, Pantoja had not lost since July 2020 against Askar Askarov. Following the loss, Pantoja racked up eight consecutive wins, with four of them being successful title defenses.
Van has already endured the championship spotlight. In May, Van pushed Tatsuro Taira to the brink in a hard-fought, five-round battle of attrition before finding an opening to secure a fifth-round TKO and cap the UFC 328 co-headliner in Newark, New Jersey.
Now, the next chapter in the Van-Pantoja rivalry continues. This time, however, it's a rematch that is arguably flyweight's most intriguing, if not one of the most intriguing, in divisional history.
Check out the full bout order and Bet365 betting odds below. All bouts can be streamed live on Paramount+ in the U.S. (subscription required).
UFC 331 Full Card + Odds
Main card (Start time 9:00 p.m. ET/ 6:00 p.m. PT, P+)
- Main Event: Joshua Van (-135) vs. Alexandre Pantoja II (+115), Van’s UFC flyweight title
- Co-Main Event: Arman Tsarukyan (-330) vs. Mauricio Ruffy (+265), lightweight – non-title, five-rounder
- Patricio Pitbull (+220) vs. Choi Doo-ho (-270), featherweight
- Gable Steveson (-2200) vs. Sean Sharaf (+1000), heavyweight
- Alonzo Menifield (+200) vs. Iwo Baraniewski (-245), light heavyweight
Preliminary card (Start time 5:30 p.m. ET/ 2:30 p.m. PT, P+)
- Featured Prelim: Marlon Vera (+175) vs. Charles Jourdain (-210), bantamweight
- Tai Tuivasa (+450) vs. Robelis Despaigne (-600), heavyweight
- Michael Aswell Jr. (+185) vs. JooSang Yoo (-225), featherweight
- Ryan Gandra (-525) vs. Osman Diaz (+390), middleweight
- Edmen Shahbazyan (-180) vs. Brunno Ferreira (+150), middleweight
- Casey O’Neill (+225) vs. Eduarda Moura (-185), flyweight
- Giga Chikadze (+310) vs. Joanderson Brito (-400), featherweight
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Zain Bando is a combat sports columnist and reporter for Gameday Media’s MMA Knockout. A Northwestern Medill School of Journalism and Illinois alumnus, Bando specializes in tactical analysis, breaking news, and exclusive executive interviews across the UFC and PFL. His versatile background also includes extensive Big Ten football and men’s basketball coverage, with bylines featured in The Sporting News, FanSided, and Men's Journal. Contact him at zainbando99@gmail.com.Follow @zainbando99