UFC 331: Free Live Stream Results & Highlights for Joshua Van vs. Alexandre Pantoja 2
Following last weekend’s Noche UFC card, the UFC heads to Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA today (September 19) for UFC 331.
In the main event, Joshua Van and Alexandre Pantoja finally square off in a rematch of their UFC 323 fight that saw Van claim the UFC flyweight belt when Pantoja injured his arm just 26 seconds into the bout.
The co-main event is also an important matchup for the lightweight title picture, as Arman Tsarukyan returns to put his five-fight win streak on the line against hard-hitting Brazilian Mauricio Ruffy.
Joshua Van vs. Alexandre Pantoja 2 Headlines 12-Fight UFC 331 Card
The UFC 331 main card will also see Bellator legend Patricio Pitbull take on Doo Ho Choi in a fan-friendly featherweight contest.
There were some late adjustments to the UFC 331 main card during fight week, as Brian Ortega was unfortunately forced out of a scheduled rematch with Renato Moicano after suffering a cut during training.
The loss of Ortega vs. Moicano 2 encouraged the UFC to bump up Gable Steveson vs. Sean Sharaf to the UFC 331 main card, which is set to open with a light heavyweight bout featuring undefeated knockout artist Iwo Baraniewski and Alonzo Menifield.
Major Names Look to End Losing Streaks on UFC 331 Prelims
The featured prelim for UFC 331 will see former bantamweight title challenger Marlon “Chito” Vera attempt to snap a four-fight losing streak when he takes on Charles Jourdain, who is 3-0 since dropping down to 135 lbs.
Another longtime UFC veteran will also try to halt an event lengthier losing run earlier on the UFC 331 prelims, as Tai Tuivasa welcomes Robelis Despaigne back to the UFC and looks to avoid what would be his eighth loss in a row.
Other notable matchups from the UFC 331 prelims include Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Brunno Ferreira, Casey O’Neill vs. Eduarda Moura, and a featherweight curtain jerker between Giga Chikadze and Joanderson Brito.
UFC 331 Live Results & Highlights
The loss of the Ortega vs. Moicano rematch was the only fight week change to UFC 331, as all fighters successfully made weight for their respective bouts the day before the event.
The early prelims for UFC 331 are scheduled to kick off at 5:30 p.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass and Paramount+, followed by four additional prelim bouts airing on Paramount+ starting at 7:00 p.m. ET.
The main card action will also be available on Paramount+ starting at 9:00 p.m ET., so be sure to check back here for live results and highlights from every fight once the card starts.
UFC 331 Fight Card (Paramount+, 9:00 p.m. ET)
Main Event: Joshua Van vs. Alexandre Pantoja 2 – For the UFC Men’s Flyweight Championship
Co-Main Event: Arman Tsarukyan vs. Mauricio Ruffy
Patricio Pitbull vs. Doo Ho Choi
Gable Steveson vs. Sean Sharaf
Iwo Baraniewski vs. Alonzo Menifield
UFC 311 Preliminary Card (Paramount+, 7:00 p.m. ET)
Charles Jourdain vs. Marlon Vera
Tai Tuivasa vs. Robelis Despaigne
Michael Aswell Jr. vs. Joo Sang Yoo
Ryan Gandra vs. Ozzy Diaz
UFC 311 Early Preliminary Card (UFC Fight Pass/Paramount+, 9:00 p.m. ET)
Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Brunno Ferreira
Casey O’Neill vs. Eduarda Moura
Giga Chikadze vs. Joanderson Brito
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Drew is an MMA writer that regularly watches regional events in addition to major promotions such as the UFC, PFL, Bellator, and ONE Championship. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023.