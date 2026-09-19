UFC 331: Free Live Stream Results & Highlights for Joshua Van vs. Alexandre Pantoja 2

Following last weekend’s Noche UFC card, the UFC heads to Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA today (September 19) for UFC 331.

In the main event, Joshua Van and Alexandre Pantoja finally square off in a rematch of their UFC 323 fight that saw Van claim the UFC flyweight belt when Pantoja injured his arm just 26 seconds into the bout.

The co-main event is also an important matchup for the lightweight title picture, as Arman Tsarukyan returns to put his five-fight win streak on the line against hard-hitting Brazilian Mauricio Ruffy.

Joshua Van vs. Alexandre Pantoja 2 Headlines 12-Fight UFC 331 Card

The UFC 331 main card will also see Bellator legend Patricio Pitbull take on Doo Ho Choi in a fan-friendly featherweight contest.

Patricio Pitbull (red gloves) fights Aaron Pico (blue gloves) during UFC 327 at Kaseya Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There were some late adjustments to the UFC 331 main card during fight week, as Brian Ortega was unfortunately forced out of a scheduled rematch with Renato Moicano after suffering a cut during training.

Brian Ortega (red gloves) fights Diego Lopes (blue gloves) during Riyadh Season Noche UFC 306 at The Sphere. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The loss of Ortega vs. Moicano 2 encouraged the UFC to bump up Gable Steveson vs. Sean Sharaf to the UFC 331 main card, which is set to open with a light heavyweight bout featuring undefeated knockout artist Iwo Baraniewski and Alonzo Menifield.

Gable Steveson (red gloves) celebrates after defeating Elisha Ellison (blue gloves) in a heavyweight bout during UFC 329 at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Major Names Look to End Losing Streaks on UFC 331 Prelims

The featured prelim for UFC 331 will see former bantamweight title challenger Marlon “Chito” Vera attempt to snap a four-fight losing streak when he takes on Charles Jourdain, who is 3-0 since dropping down to 135 lbs.

Marlon Vera (red gloves) fights Aiemann Zahabi (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Rogers Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another longtime UFC veteran will also try to halt an event lengthier losing run earlier on the UFC 331 prelims, as Tai Tuivasa welcomes Robelis Despaigne back to the UFC and looks to avoid what would be his eighth loss in a row.

Tai Tuivasa bleeds during his fight with Alexander Volkov (not pictured) in UFC 293 at Qudos Bank Arena. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Other notable matchups from the UFC 331 prelims include Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Brunno Ferreira, Casey O’Neill vs. Eduarda Moura, and a featherweight curtain jerker between Giga Chikadze and Joanderson Brito.

UFC 331 Live Results & Highlights

The loss of the Ortega vs. Moicano rematch was the only fight week change to UFC 331, as all fighters successfully made weight for their respective bouts the day before the event.

The early prelims for UFC 331 are scheduled to kick off at 5:30 p.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass and Paramount+, followed by four additional prelim bouts airing on Paramount+ starting at 7:00 p.m. ET.

The main card action will also be available on Paramount+ starting at 9:00 p.m ET., so be sure to check back here for live results and highlights from every fight once the card starts.

UFC 331 Fight Card (Paramount+, 9:00 p.m. ET)

Main Event: Joshua Van vs. Alexandre Pantoja 2 – For the UFC Men’s Flyweight Championship

Co-Main Event: Arman Tsarukyan vs. Mauricio Ruffy

Patricio Pitbull vs. Doo Ho Choi

Gable Steveson vs. Sean Sharaf

Iwo Baraniewski vs. Alonzo Menifield

UFC 311 Preliminary Card (Paramount+, 7:00 p.m. ET)

Charles Jourdain vs. Marlon Vera

Tai Tuivasa vs. Robelis Despaigne

Michael Aswell Jr. vs. Joo Sang Yoo

Ryan Gandra vs. Ozzy Diaz

UFC 311 Early Preliminary Card (UFC Fight Pass/Paramount+, 9:00 p.m. ET)

Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Brunno Ferreira

Casey O’Neill vs. Eduarda Moura

Giga Chikadze vs. Joanderson Brito