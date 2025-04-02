Dana White unveils 'game-changing' UFC-Meta partnership
Dana White has finally given an update on the UFC's relationship with Meta.
White joined the Meta board of directors earlier this year but had been ranting about joining forces with Mark Zuckerberg to update the UFC rankings for quite some time.
Now, in another announcement following his UFC 316 update, White has given fans some more information on what's to come.
Dana White announces Meta to become inaugural UFC fan-technology partner
In a video announcement on April 2, White revealed his big announcement.
"UFC and Meta just signed a massive long term partnership," White said. "Meta will become UFC's first-ever fan-technology partner.
"[...] This means Meta will use all of its badass apps and technology like Instagram, Facebook, Threads, Whatsapp, and Meta AI to create amazing content and experiences for UFC fans."
'Thank God' ... Dana White reveals Meta AI ranking for UFC 'this year'
"We've already started working with Meta to create a new fighter rankings system that will debut later this year, thank god" White continued. "We'll also be using Meta's AI powered glasses to capture UFC content.
"And we're gonna do things with Meta that will blow UFC fans away. The next few years will be an absolute game-changer for fans of this sport. Stay tuned everybody.
Fight fans will have to wait and see what 'game changing' implementations Meta can bring to the table.
