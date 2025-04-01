UFC Mexico fighter absolutely roasts fan for complaining about lost bet
Sports betting is as popular as ever, but some fans still haven’t learned that calling an athlete out for a lost bet is an ill-advised move.
Combat sports have always been closely tied with gambling, and last weekend fight fans were treated to a UFC Mexico card that saw Brandon Moreno make good on the pre-fight odds when he defeated Steve Erceg as a more than 2 to 1 favorite in the night’s main event.
The 13-fight card didn’t feature any massive upsets but did boast a number of first-round finishes, like in the co-main event between lightweights Manuel Torres and Drew Dober.
Dober Roasts Fan After Failed Parlay
Most fans didn’t expect that the matchup between Dober and Torres would make it to the scorecards, and things only ended up lasting less than two minutes when “El Loco” dropped the UFC veteran and forced the referee to step in after landing a brutal series of hammerfists.
Dober was quick to reassure fans that he’s still in good spirits following the loss, but when one X user went after him about his involvement in a failed parlay bet the 36-year-old delivered a savage response.
"Just missed yesterday thank you [Drew Dober] now how am I going to pay child support"
"I lost more money than you did. Wear a condom"
A member of the UFC roster since 2013, Dober now finds himself on the first three-fight skid of his career after he also came up short against Jean Silva and Renato Moicano in both of his Octagon outings last year.
The Dober vs. Torres matchup ended up being the shortest fight on a UFC Mexico card where every finish came in the first round, and Torres’ victory was immediately preceded by the night’s lone submission from fellow Mexican fighter Edgar Chairez.
