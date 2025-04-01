Ex-title challenger and surging KO artist reportedly targeted for fight at UFC 317
We’re still a few months away from the UFC’s International Fight Week, but it looks like at least one high-profile fight is already coming together for UFC 317.
Taking place from June 25 through June 29 in Las Vegas, NV, the UFC’s annual International Fight Week will include the promotion’s 2025 Hall of Fame induction ceremony and a number of other fan-centered events along with what should hopefully be a stacked fight card at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night.
It’s looking increasingly unlikely that UFC 317 will feature the highly-anticipated heavyweight title unification bout between Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall, and while fans are still patiently waiting on main event news it does look like the card will at least feature two of the promotion’s top middleweight contenders.
READ MORE: Ian Machado Garry compares rising UFC prospect to Conor McGregor
Paulo Costa vs. Roman Kopylov Targeted For UFC 317
According to Australian MMA journalist Benny P, a middleweight bout between former title challenger Paulo Costa and top contender Roman Kopylov is in the works for UFC 317.
Currently sitting at #15 in the UFC middleweight rankings, Kopylov stormed into the ranks of the middleweight elite with a streak of four-straight finishes between 2022 and 2023 before running into Anthony Hernandez at UFC 298.
The 32-year-old successfully rebounded with a split decision against the formerly-undefeated César Almeida at UFC 302, and he returned to his finishing ways when he stopped Chris Curtis in the final second of a matchup in January that took home “Fight of the Night” honors.
READ MORE: Former RIZIN & Bellator champion campaigns for debut at Noche UFC in September
Costa Looks To Snap Skid Against Kopylov
One of the more unique personalities on the UFC roster, Costa joined the promotion in 2017 and stopped his first four opponents before defeating Yoel Romero via unanimous decision to earn a title shot at then-champion Israel Adesanya.
The Brazilian was stopped by Adesanya in the second round and also dropped his next fight before he defeated former Middleweight Champion Luke Rockhold in a wild “Fight of the Night”-winning affair at UFC 278, but Costa came up short in both his Octagon outings last year against another pair of former titleholders in Robert Whittaker and Sean Strickland.
READ MORE: UFC Mexico fighter absolutely roasts fan for complaining about lost bet
“The Eraser” will look to defend his #12 spot in the middleweight rankings and also snap his current two-fight skid against Kopylov on June 28, and with the event fast-approaching fans can hopefully expect more official news from the promotion in the coming weeks regarding what will be on offer at UFC 317.
More MMA Knockout News
- UFC CEO Dana White partners with director Zack Snyder for MMA film "Brawler"
- Mike Perry reveals he got the call to step in for KSI vs. Dillon Danis
- UFC reportedly adds savage finisher matchup to Montreal PPV
- Former Bellator double-champ teases possible UFC return before retirement
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing.