UFC CEO Dana White to Join Mark Zuckerberg on Meta Board of Directors
UFC CEO Dana White made his first big announcement of the year on Monday afternoon, and a good friend is set to be there alongside him: Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.
White Set To Join Meta Board Of Directors
According to a press release from the promotion, White, who has led the UFC to immense success since 2001, is joining Meta's Board of Directors. White's addition also sees Exor CEO John Elkann and technology investor Charlie Songhurst round out a team of business executives and other influential people worldwide.
White initially wasn't sure he'd be a good fit, but changed his tune rather quickly, he said in a statement.
"I’ve never been interested in joining a board of directors until I got the offer to join Meta’s board," White said. "I am a huge believer that social media and AI are the future. I am very excited to join this incredible team and to learn more about this business from the inside. There is nothing I love more than building brands, and I look forward to helping take Meta to the next level.”
Zuckerberg said he is honored to bring White on board to give him an innovative platform to think creatively and have a voice as a leading sports figurehead as the industry continues to evolve.
"We have massive opportunities ahead in AI, wearables, and the future of social media, and our board will help us achieve our vision....I've admired him [White] as an entrepreneur and his ability to build such a beloved brand," Zuckerberg said.
It is unknown how often White will serve, given his busy schedule with multiple business and the UFC being at the forefront.
However, as the UFC continues to grow, so does White's business acumen. At the end of the day, it's a win for everybody involved, regardless of whether someone likes MMA or does not.
For now, it'll be interesting to see what comes of this news, and how it will impact the sport as a whole.
