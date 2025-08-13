Dana White's favorite newcomer accepts UFC 319 fight on 3 days’ notice
UFC 319 --- A new fight is reportedly headed to the Chicago-based PPV featuring the middleweight title clash between Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev.
There was already much to look forward to, with the obvious title fight, and the debut of former Bellator standout Aaron Pico, taking on 16-0 Lerone Murphy. Fans are also privy to the Octagon returns of Kai Asakura and Michael 'Venom' Page, among others.
According to a report from Zaclikesmma on X, with corroboration from MMA media members James Lynch, Caposa, and others, DWCS Season 9 contract winner Baysangur Susurkaev will make his UFC debut this weekend at UFC 319.
READ MORE: UFC 319 main card predictions: Du Plessis vs. Chimaev and other coinflip fights
Report: Brand new UFC signee Baysangur Susurkaev to debut on three days' notice
Susurkaev knocked out Murtaza Talha with a front kick to the stomach on Tuesday, and taking no damage, appears to be fighting again just four days later. According to Zac, Susurkaev will take on CFFC MMA welterweight champion Eric Nolan, a prolific finisher with six finishes in eight wins.
Fellow Chechen fighter and UFC 319 co-headliner Chimaev also confirmed Susurkaev's presence on the card during an interview with Spinnin Backfist.
"He's gonna fight here," Chimaev said. "... I spoke with him yesterday and he is ready for it."
Dana White was blown away by Baysangur Susurkaev on the Contender Series
After scoring the first knockout of the season this week, White hollered Susurkaev from the cage side, remarking, "You saved my Tuesday." Susurkaev was one of two fighters to be awarded a contract, where White continued to heap praise on the prospect.
"I haven't been this excited about a guy in a very long time," White said. "I have very high hopes for you. Welcome to the UFC and thank you for saving episode one of the Contender Series."
Updated UFC 319 card, incoming cancellation possible?
With this report, UFC 319 could be up to fifteen fights, which is plenty for a PPV. This could indicate that one or more fights has fallen through, and the promotion is yet to break the news. Best case scenario, no fights have been cancelled and the UFC 319 broadcast will have superb pacing.
- (c) Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev; middle title
- Lerone Murphy vs. Aaron Pico; feather
- Tim Elliott vs. Kai Asakura; fly
- Jared Cannonier vs. Michael Page; middle
- Geoff Neal vs. Carlos Prates; welter
- Karine Silva vs. JJ Aldrich; fly
- Alexanderr Hernandez vs. Chase Hooper; light
- Nursulton Ruziboev vs. Bryan Battle; middle
- Jessica Andrade vs. Lupita Godinez; straw
- Gerald Meerschaert vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk; middle
- King Green vs. Diego Ferreira; light
- Edson Barboza vs. Drakkar Klose; light
- Baysangur Susurkaev vs. Eric Nolan; reported middle
More MMA News
- UFC 319 headliner Dricus du Plessis hasn't lost since 2018 rematch with MMA rival
- UFC 319 fighter owns one of the most devastating knockouts in MMA history
- Dana White gives vague update on UFC fighter salary with new TV deal announcement
- Undefeated fighter wins UFC contract after earning rave review from Dana White
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.