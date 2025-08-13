UFC 319 fighter owns one of the most devastating knockouts in MMA history
A longtime UFC veteran that scored one of the most incredible knockouts in the promotion's history will be in action this weekend at UFC 319.
Headlined by the highly-anticipated middleweight title bout between Dricus du Plessis and undefeated challenger Khamzat Chimaev, UFC 319 is set to go down on Saturday night at the United Center in Chicago, IL.
The 14-fight card is stacked with everything from former title challengers to promotional debutants like Aaron Pico and the finals for The Ultimate Fighter Season 33, and during the night’s prelims Edson Barboza will make his return to the lightweight division to take on Drakkar Klose.
Edson Barboza's Iconic Wheel Kick KO
Barboza joined the UFC with a perfect 6-0 record in 2010, and he made an immediate statement in his promotional debut at UFC 123 when he stopped Mike Lullo with leg kicks early in the third round of their lightweight contest.
The Brazilian improved to 9-0 and also earned back-to-back “Fight of the Night” bonuses with his victories over Ross Pearson and Anthony Njokuani, and for his fourth Octagon outing he found himself matched up with Terry Etim at UFC 142 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
After nearly two and a half rounds of action, Barboza uncorked a picture-perfect wheel kick that left Etim stiff on the canvas and earned “Junior” a prominent place on every UFC knockout compilation for years to come.
"Junior" Returns To Lightweight At UFC 319
Barboza walked away from UFC 142 with a double bonus after competing in a third-straight “Fight of the Night” capped off by his “Knockout of the Night”-winning finish, but later that year he suffered the first loss of his professional MMA career when he was knocked out by Jamie Varner at UFC 146.
The 39-year-old experienced plenty of success and shared the Octagon with some of the lightweight division’s biggest names before dropping down to featherweight in 2020 for a matchup with Dan Ige, who spoiled the Brazilian’s debut at 145 lbs. when he got his hand raised via split decision.
Barboza went 2-2 over his next four fights before earning two more post-fight bonuses for his wins over Sodiq Yusuff and Billy Quarantillo in 2023. That winning run came to an end last year when he met fellow UFC 319 fighter Lerone Murphy in a UFC Fight Night main event, although Barboza did earn his third-straight post-fight bonus for a bout that he lost via unanimous decision.
Now set to return to lightweight for the first time since 2019, Barboza will look to hand Klose a second-straight loss after the American was knocked out in the first round of a meeting with Joel Alvarez last December.
