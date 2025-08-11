Donald Cerrone humbled cocky prospect in one of UFC’s greatest reality checks
In 2019, Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone reminded the MMA world why he was one of the most respected veterans in the sport, knocking out a brash up-and-comer who had been tipped as a future contender.
Cerrone vs. Alexander Hernandez was billed as a passing of the torch moment, but Cerrone had no intention of letting his spotlight be stolen. The pair squared off on UFC on ESPN 1 in January 2019.
While Cerrone is now retired, Hernandez continues his UFC run this weekend at UFC 319, where he fights Chase Hooper on the night's prelims. It's the perfect time to revisit his fight with Cerrone, which became an instant fan-favorite for its serving of humble pie.
Throwback to when Donald Cerrone knocked out Alexander Hernandez
Hernandez fought Cerrone on the back of a two-fight winning streak. He debuted with two extremely well-aged wins against Beneil Dariush and Olivier Aubin-Mercier. The latter went on to become a two-time PFL champion.
"It's just another day..." Hernandez explained at the pre-event press conference. "To me, standing across from Cowboy, I'm looking through the fighter, I'm looking at the man. And I think the persona and everything is a big distraction.
"I just see myself facing an insecure little lad swinging on the saddle with a popgun and a feather in his hat. . . . I'll tell you this, I'll be sending your geriatric ass yeehawing back to the stables on Saturday. . . . You look aged and withered."
The fight wouldn't last more than two rounds. Despite some good boxing from Hernandez, Cerrone's bodywork was paying dividends. Not only did his thudding roundhouse kicks to the midsection drain Hernandez's gas tank, but they were also forcing him to drop his hands and lean into the kicking side.
Cerrone eventually capitalized on this, mixing his attack and throwing a high head kick, which dropped Hernandez. Follow-up shots secured the win.
'The Great Ape' Hernandez gets an opportunity to steady his ship this weekend at UFC 319. Riding the first winning streak in his career since losing to Cerrone in 2019, Hernandez fights 25-year-old Chase Hooper, another up-and-comer, an inverse of Hernandez vs. Cowboy.
