MMA legend reveals key reason why Conor McGregor won't stay retired
Former UFC double-champion-turned-commentator Daniel Cormier believes Conor McGregor's return to the cage is inevitable --- but not necessarily because 'The Notorious' wants to compete.
McGregor has flip-flopped around the idea of fighting for the better part of five years, sitting out from the sport since snapping his tibia in 2021. Since then, he has had numerous controversies, and a fruitless political career was topped off by his withdrawal from the Irish Presidential race earlier this month.
The former star is allegedly keen on returning at the UFC White House event, scheduled for July 2026. McGregor rekindled his rivalry with Michael Chandler in September, and UFC Boss Dana White explained he'd been in touch with the Irish businessman.
Cormier, however, believes it's a little more complicated than just wanting to fight...
Daniel Cormier believes fan pressure will force Conor McGregor to make UFC return
Speaking on Monday's Good Guy / Bad Guy with Chael Sonnen, Cormier gave his candid thoughts about McGregor's alleged comeback, and the one key reason it's likely to happen.
"I believe the biggest factor in why Conor McGregor will fight is because no one believes him anymore," Cormier remarked. "And some of that shine is starting to wear off. . . It doesn't have to be a big win, it just has to be a win or a fight that propels him into the spotlight.
"I think he's coming back, but it's not because he wants to compete. It's because he understands now that people aren't just in on the Conor McGregor business anymore."
Is Conor McGregor really going to fight again?
McGregor has indeed provided two drug tests to UFC Anti-Doping this year. It's important to consider that he provided 16 tests from 2023 to 2024, and still didn't fight. He's been scheduled to fight once since 2021, which was his botched UFC 303 showing in June 2024.
Between age, litigation, drug testing, and other external factors, the simplest answer is no, it's not likely McGregor steps in the Octagon ever again.
