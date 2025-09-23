Alex Pereira builds hype for UFC 320 return fight with latest training video
A little over a week out from his return, Alex Pereira looks ready to try and reclaim his light heavyweight title at UFC 320.
One of the biggest stars on the UFC roster, Pereira successful defended the promotion’s 205 lbs. title three times with three finishes before he was unseated by Magomed Ankalaev in the main event of UFC 313 in March.
There were some question marks around if Ankalaev might face a different opponent for his first title defense with Pereira indicating he’d like some time off, but the pair are set to meet in an immediate rematch next Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV.
Alex Pereira Smashes Pads Before UFC 320
Pereira has already arrived in Las Vegas with his team ahead of a fifth-straight title fight and seventh championship bout out of 11 UFC outings, and “Poatan” made sure to show off some of his vaunted striking for fans ahead of UFC 320.
The Brazilian’s first meeting with Ankalaev was his sixth light heavyweight outing since defeating Jan Blachowciz at UFC 291. The move to 205 lbs. followed back-to-back fights with his former kickboxing rival Israel Adesanya, who knocked out Pereira in their immediate rematch at UFC 287 to reclaim the middleweight belt that he’d lost at UFC 281.
Magomed Ankalaev Set For First UFC Title Defense
While his UFC record does include a draw against Blachowicz and No Contest against Johnny Walker in back-to-back fights, Ankalaev is unbeaten dating back to an infamous UFC debut where the recently-retired Paul Craig submitted him with a triangle choke in the final second of their meeting in 2018.
Ankalaev rebounded from that stunning upset with nine-straight wins before he and Blachowicz fought to a draw in a fight for the vacant light heavyweight title at UFC 282. A stoppage-win in his rematch with Walker and unanimous decision over Aleskandar Rakic finally earned Ankalaev a second title shot against Pereira at UFC 313, where the 33-year-old largely stifled the champion’s offense in order to finally win UFC gold.
The rematch between Ankalaev and Pereira will close out a stacked UFC 320 card in Las Vegas, and a UFC belt will also be on the line in the night’s co-main event when Merab Dvalishvili tries to defend his bantamweight title for the third time against #4-ranked contender Cory Sandhagen.
