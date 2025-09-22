UFC Qatar reportedly adds two more fights as UFC fans wait on main event news
A pair of new additions to UFC Qatar will see two fighters try to maintain their place on the roster while another two make their promotional debuts.
Scheduled to take place on November 11 in Doha, UFC Qatar will see the world’s leading MMA promotion make its way to Qatar for the first time as the last international UFC card of both 2025 and the ESPN era.
There’s still been no word on what matchup will headline the UFC Fight Night card, but a pair of new reports indicate that the card will include a heavyweight bout between Marek Bujlo and Jose Luiz and a middleweight contest featuring Ismail Naurdiev and Ryan Loder.
UFC Qatar Features Debuts Of Marek Bujlo & Jose Luiz
Both a part of the UFC’s recent heavyweight signing spree, Bujlo and Luiz will both step into the Octagon for the very first time when they meet at UFC Qatar (first reported by Świat MMA).
A perfect 6-0 in his professional MMA career, Poland’s Bujlo was out of action for several years following his 2021 debut but has kept an active schedule since returning in April of 2024. All six of his wins have come via first-round finish, and he most recently stopped Gurami Zviadadze in just 56 seconds at UWSM 36 in June.
Luiz also experienced a significant layoff after going 2-0 to kick off his career in 2016. After returning in 2021 with a stoppage-win over Sidney Araujo, he suffered the first loss his career against Richard Jacobi in a battle between undefeated prospects at Brazil’s Metanoia FC.
“Montanha” has submitted three-straight opponents in the first round since dropping a decision to Jacobi in 2022. The 29-year-old finished the formerly-undefeated Bruno de Jesus via rear naked choke in his last outing in August to win the Curitiba Fight Pro heavyweight title.
Ryan Loder & Ismail Naurdiev Needs Wins At UFC Qatar
While Bujlo and Luiz will both be looking to make strong impressions in their respective debuts at UFC Qatar, Vestnik MMA also reports that the card will see Ryan Loder and Ismail Naurdiev each try to keep their promotional records from falling below .500.
Currently on his second stint with the UFC, Naurdiev initially went 2-2 with the promotion after debuting in 2019 and returned to the Octagon last year and bested Bruno Silva at UFC 308. The 29-year-old met Jun Yong Park in June and dropped a unanimous decision, which leaves his overall UFC record at 3-3.
Loder joined the UFC last year following Season 32 of The Ultimate Fighter and stopped Robert Valentin in the second round to become the show’s middleweight winner. “Man of Steel” was knocked out by Azamat Bekoev in May, and he’ll now try to bounce back against Naurdiev as part of a UFC Qatar card that is currently shaping up like this.
UFC Qatar Fight Card
• Alex Perez vs. Asu Almabayev
• Serghei Spivac vs. Shamil Gaziev
• Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev vs. Raffael Cerqueira
• Felipe Lima vs. Daniel Marcos
• Ryan Loder vs. Ismail Naurdiev
• Marek Bujlo vs. Jose Luiz
