Daniel Dubois Knocks Anthony Joshua Out in World-Class Beatdown
Daniel Dubois has done the unthinkable by knocking out Anthony Joshua in a packed 96,000-fan Wembley Arena on September 21.
Despite being the World IBF Heavyweight champion, 'Dynamite' was a considerable betting underdog against 'AJ', but this was evidently wrong as soon as the heavyweight giants collided in round one.
Dubois doubled up his piston jab to plague Joshua against the ropes, landing heavily with his rear hand and jarring the former unified champ. Dubois mauled Joshua across all five rounds, knocking him down several times. Joshua would claw his way back into the fight in round five.
Taunting Dubois and pushing the pace, Joshua appeared to rock Dubois with a thudding right hand, and proceeded to chase him to the ropes. Dubois played matador by winging a huge overhand right which caught Joshua on the jawline, completely flattening him.
Promoter Eddie Hearn explained that Joshua has the right to exercise a rematch clause, but Dubois emphasised that "anyone can get it," though, the most fan-pleasing matchup is a fight with the winner of Usyk vs. Fury 2 in December this year.
Read More Boxing & MMA News
- OKTAGON MMA's Attila Korkmaz Points To Growing German MMA Scene
- Ex-UFC Sluggers in Talks for BKFC’s First Event in Philadelphia
- Losene Keita Wants 'Double-Champ' Spotlight Amongst Lofty UFC Goals
- Nate Diaz on UFC Return, Conor McGregor Trilogy Fight in BKFC
Stick with MMAKnockoutfor more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing, WWE, and AEW. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.