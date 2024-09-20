Ex-UFC Sluggers in Talks for BKFC’s First Event in Philadelphia
The BKFC is headed to Philly.
It's still a work in progress, but that's what the BKFC boss David Feldman is planning on, with a mid-December date in mind for Philadelphia - the bare-knuckle promotion's first stop in the city since the sport was sanctioned in the state of Pennsylvania.
The BKFC couldn't be in a better place in 2024, with Conor McGregor on board as a part-owner and Mike Perry as their main attraction, undefeated under their banner at 5-0 and apparently along for the ride at BKFC Philadelphia.
Return Of The Underground King?
However, Perry isn't the only ex-UFC star Feldman is thinking about bringing back to the ring...
“Mike [Perry] and we’re talking to Eddie [Alvarez] about coming back for another fight," Feldman told MMA Fighting of who will fight at BKFC Philadelphia.
Born and raised in Philadelphia, former UFC Lightweight Champion Alvarez is what'd you call a shoo-in for the BKFC event in December, never having fought in his hometown during his UFC career. Alvarez, 40, is coming off a loss to Perry for the inaugural "King of Violence" title last December.
Before that, "The Underground King" Alvarez had made his debut against fellow former UFC fighter Chad Mendes, outworking him to a decision win.
"It’ll be a super, super stacked card," Feldman said of the upcoming event on either Dec. 13 or 14. "We actually have some current really good professional boxers that have been hitting us up. It’s going to be stacked. There’s no doubt in my mind we’ll sell every single seat in the biggest arena in Philly. No doubt in my mind.”
Perry 6-1 Since UFC Departure
A name bigger than Alvarez's in the BKFC is Mike Perry. His undefeated run post-UFC finally hit a bump in the road when he faced off against Jake Paul over the summer. Perry had stepped in on short notice to replace Paul's original opponent, Mike Tyson, in turn earning the opportunity of a lifetime.
Unfortunately, Perry wasn't able to make the most out of it, being overcome by a huge size advantage and battered by punches for a TKO loss in round 6.
Preparing to take off the gloves once again, "Platinum" is still 5-0 in the BKFC, where he ran through former UFC title challenger Thiago Alves inside a minute back in April. Perry's resume of opponents includes Michael "Venom" Page, Luke Rockhold and the aforementioned Alvarez.
“I’m working on Mike’s opponent right now,” Feldman added. “If I tie that up, I think everybody’s going to be like ‘oh shit, really? How did you do that?’ It’s going to be amazing...
“Philly is a working-class city. Mike Perry is a working-class guy. He’ll fit in very well with the fans there. He’s that kind of guy. We’ll get Conor McGregor to come to the event and just take it over the top. It’s literally going to be unbelievable.”
