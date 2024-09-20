Losene Keita Wants 'Double-Champ' Spotlight Amongst Lofty UFC Goals
Only two things matter to Losene Keita: becoming one of the greatest fighters in MMA history and nurturing his new baby.
Keita, 26, has the MMA world at his fingertips. Currently sitting at 14-1 and riding a three-fight win streak, he sat down with MMAKO's Zain Bando to discuss his upcoming Tipsport Gamechanger semifinal bout against Mateusz Legierski.
Keita said while his ultimate goal is to make it to the UFC, he has enjoyed the platform OKTAGON MMA has given him over the last several years.
Losene Keita Continues To Chase His UFC Dreams
"Since I started MMA, UFC was always there," Keita said. "But, at this time in my career, I'm happy in OKTAGON. They respect me and everything, you know. It's a little difficult to leave OKTAGON at this moment. You know, what can I say? I'm happy right now. The future is the future, but the goal is [the UFC]."
Keita did not give an exact timeline as to when he would make the transition to the bigger stage, but did emphasize his goal of becoming one of the best European fighters in MMA.
With a potential rematch against Ronald Paradeiser on the horizon, Keita said he remains focused on getting a highlight-reel finish. Keita gave props to Legierski, who is unbeaten under the OKTAGON banner. Legierski enters the fight on a five-fight win streak.
"For me, my opponent is like a powerhouse," Keita said of Legierski. "He hits hard, and for me, that's all, you know. I respect him. He's a big guy. Like, for me, I am a featherweight. Going up two weight classes is a big challenge for me, but that's it."
Paradeiser faces Acoidan Duque in the event's headliner this Saturday. Keita and Paradeiser met in Feb. 2022, with Keita picking up a decision win.
Keita has been competing in MMA since Oct. 2019 after finishing 3-0 on the amateur circuit. 64 percent of his wins have come by KO/TKO.
Keita's Double-Champ Goals
Keita said he has ambitious goals moving forward, including joining a rare category of champions.
"Nothing is too small for me right now, to tell you the truth," Keita said. "The sky's the limit, so, I would say...not even maybe for sure. I would say, be a featherweight champ and then go down a weight class and be a bantamweight champ. So, double champ status. Why not?"
For now, Keita will attempt to punch his ticket to the tournament finals, as OKTAGON 61 gets underway at noon ET from the Czech Republic, airing live on DAZN.
