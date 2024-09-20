OKTAGON MMA's Attila Korkmaz Points To Growing German MMA Scene
OKTAGON MMA lightweight Attila Korkmaz (15-8 MMA, 1-1 OKTAGON MMA) has a greater responsibility than proving himself as one of MMA's brightest young prospects.
In an interview with MMAKO's Zain Bando, Korkmaz said the growth of OKTAGON MMA and the support of the MMA scene internationally, specifically in Germany, has improved leaps and bounds over the last decade-plus.
"At least in Germany, the sport is growing more and more," Korkmaz said. "There was already an upward trend, but I feel like OKTAGON was able to supercharge that somehow because I see more and more casuals, so to say, to be more invested in this sport. So, it's very interesting to see. Like, I get recognized everywhere all over Germany, and this is like a great thing."
Korkmaz pointed out how each fighter is painted as an "antagonist." specifically in his experiences thus far. Korkmaz competes as part of OKTAGON 61 in a reserve bout against Agy Sardari (17-5 MMA, 0-1 OKTAGON MMA), who seeks his first win since last November.
Meanwhile, Korkmaz enters the fight having won three out of his last four. His most recent win came in June against UFC veteran Makwan Amirkhani, finishing the fight by rear-naked-choke.
Korkmaz said he is comfortable wherever the fight goes, but did give credit to Sardari for his well-rounded skillset.
"He likes to change the pace and stay variable," Korkmaz said when describing Sardari's fighting style. "So, he's not a one-dimensional fighter. Usually in facing guys who are like on the athletic side or the tough guy who relies on their physicality, they maybe have like a handful of attributes. But, this is more of like an all-around who I'm facing who might try to outsmart me. So, this is like new territory for me."
Even if Korkmaz doesn't get the call to enter the finals as an alternate with a win, he wants to keep showcasing to OKTAGON he's here to stay, he said.
"Ideally, I would like re-enter the tournament, right, and try to maybe fight in the finals," Korkmaz said. "But, if that doesn't happen, I mean, nevertheless, I want to stay active. I want to stay active and showcase my skills and create highlight-reel performances to just entertain the fans and make all this exciting. You know, not only for me, but also the fans and all the people around me. It's always something to look forward to, like having a fight. And, after this tournament, if it's going to continue with OKTAGON or if any other organization wants to snatch me, this, at the end of the day, depends on my management and the offers we get."
Korkmaz competes as part of an 11-fight card Saturday on DAZN, beginning at Noon ET/9 a.m. PT in the U.S.
