Debuting MMA fighter flatlines undefeated opponent with unbelivable upkick KO

UPKICK KO 🤯 Jason Seddoh kicks off ONE Friday Fights 128 with an insane first-round KO!#ONEFridayFights128 | 🔴 LIVE NOW

🌍 Live TV broadcast in 190+ countries (check local listings)

🌍 Also available on ONE YouTube and ONE Facebook (geo-restrictions may apply)

🌍 Also… pic.twitter.com/9SwWn2aNTi