Debuting MMA fighter flatlines undefeated opponent with unbelivable upkick KO
Jason Seddoh kicked off his pro MMA career with an incredible knockout in the opening bout of ONE Championship’s ONE Friday Fights 128.
ONE Friday Fights events have become a staple on the weekly calendar for hardcore combat sports fans, as the shows at Bangkok’s Lumpinee Stadium typically showcase a packed card of high-level 4 oz. Muay Thai bouts as well as a few MMA matchups as well.
This week’s ONE Friday Fight 128 featured a total of 10 Muay Thai bouts and two MMA fights earlier on the card, the first of which was a 135 lbs. matchup between promotional debutants Vinay Kundu and Seddoh.
Jason Seddoh Sleeps Vinay Kundu With Brutal Upkick
Entering the night for his pro MMA debut against Kundu, England’s Seddoh carried the experience of a five-fight amateur career that saw him go 3-2 and collect a pair of first-round finishes, including a submission victory against Toby McNerlin in his final amateur outing in May.
READ MORE: UFC Fight Night Rio picks & predictions for Charles Oliveira vs. Mateusz Gamrot
Kundu boasted an edge in pro MMA experience after starting his own career with three-straight finishes, but he found himself on the wrong end of a highlight-reel knockout in his ONE Championship debut when Seddoh connected with a nasty upkick in the opening round.
Seddoh’s heel looked to put Kundu out the moment it landed, and the referee acted quickly to dive in and call the fight off before “Siege” could land any follow-up strikes on his opponent.
Upcoming Events For ONE Championship
The incredible knockout was an impressive way for Seddoh to kick off both his pro MMA career and ONE Friday Fights 128, which featured a few other impressive finishes before the card closed out with Stephen Irvine’s first-round finish of Rambong Sor Terapat in the main event.
Last Friday’s ONE Fight Night 36 saw Jon Di Bella avenge a previous loss to Prajanchai and unify ONE’s flyweight kickboxing titles after Aung La N Sang knocked out Zebastian Kadestam in his retirement fight in the card’s co-main event. ONE Fight Night 37 is set for November 7 and will see Roman Kryklya attempt to claim yet another title when he meets Samed Adgeve for the vacant ONE heavyweight kickboxing belt.
READ MORE: UFC Rio fighter loses half his fight purse after missing weight by nearly 10 pounds
ONE Championship will also return to Japan on November 15 for ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri, and during ONE Friday Fights 128 the promotion announced that Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu legend will compete under the ONE banner for the second time when he meets Lachlan Giles at ONE Fight Night 38 on December 5.
More MMA Knockout News
• UFC star breaks silence after suffering heartbreaking loss in epic UFC 320 fight
• Undefeated MMA fighter delivers 15-second KO in front of UFC's Dana White
• Alex Pereira reveals he suffered brutal injury during UFC 320 fight
• UFC champion praises "living legend" Merab Dvalishvili after UFC 320 title defense
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC and MMA.