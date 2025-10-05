MMA Knockout

Alex Pereira reveals he suffered brutal injury during UFC 320 fight

Alex Pereira's instant reaction following his UFC 320 championship-winning KO is bad news for the promotion.

Alex Pereira delivered in a big way for the UFC in the main event of UFC 320 Saturday night, needing 1:20 of Round 1 to exact revenge in defeating now-former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Magomed Ankalaev in viral fashion by TKO in front of a sold out T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Pereira (13-3 MMA, 10-2 UFC) doesn't need anyone to convince him of his greatness, having won multiple UFC titles and becoming the light heavyweight champ on two separate occassions to go along with his short-lived reign at 185 pounds in 2022.

Nonetheless, though, in transitioning to the present, Pereira is focused on potentially conquering a third division: heavyweight. There is just a slight issue, however.

Despite how quickly Pereira finished Ankalaev (21-2-1 MMA, 12-2-1, 1 NC UFC), the Brazilian said the aftermath of the title win, while it will be celebrated, is going to come at a damning cost: a broken foot.

Alex Pereira Shares When He Broke His Foot At UFC 320

"As soon as I kicked his lead leg, I felt my foot [give out]," Pereira said through translation.

UFC CEO Dana White noticed a similar issue with Pereira's foot, saying he "f***** his toes up" but didn't want to speculate further on the medical severity.

"He definitely either dislocated or broke his toes or something," White said. "I don't know that for a fact, but I saw what all of you saw."

Given Pereira's injury, his return timeline is likely to be uncertain. But, given that the White House event is far enough out into next year, the UFC should have plenty of time to wait until he heals up before booking him again, regardless of the opponent or weight division.

Dana White Gushes Over Alex Pereira's UFC 320 Win

Nonetheless, White seemed pretty impressed with how Pereira looked, especially considering Pereira's admission that he was not 100 percent in March when he fought Ankalaev the first time.

"He did everything he said he would do," White said of Pereira's performance.

White is still hesitant about Pereira's desire to move to heavyweight, citing other challengers while also noting what a "big jump" it would be as opposed to boxing, for example.

Pereira lost his belt to Ankalaev after defending the light heavyweight title three times in 2024, becoming one of the sport's most active champions.

It's unclear how the rest of Pereira's UFC journey will play out, but what is notable is that his star power still remains evident in a promotion struggling to consistently pop-off with championship-level fights.

