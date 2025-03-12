Donald Trump has interesting take on UFC superstar Conor McGregor
Consider President Trump a fan of Conor McGregor.
The Irish superstar is arguably the flashiest fighter the UFC has ever seen, from his unique fighting style to his larger-than-life personality. Donald Trump has even taken a liking to McGregor's look.
Trump, as you may know, attends UFC events with CEO Dana White when he can - notably naming the undefeated Khabib Nurmagomedov, McGregor's arch-rival, as his favorite fighter.
Donald Trump Voices Thoughts On Conor McGregor
Ahead of St. Patrick's Day, Trump had a meeting with Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin. During the sitdown, Trump was asked who his favorite Irish person is: Conor McGregor.
"I do happen to like your fighter, he's got the best tattoos I've ever seen," Trump said of McGregor. "Conor's great, right?"
McGregor has a giant gorilla eating a heart on his chest, as well as a tiger on his abdomen, the McGregor clan name inked right above it. McGregor's tattoos are some of the most recognizable in all of combat sports.
"Ireland's Always Had A Lot Of Good Fighters..."
Trump continued, admiring the resilience of the Irish people.
"You have a lot of great Irish fighters actually," Trump told Martin. "They're great fighters. I don't know what that is, but Ireland's always had a lot of good fighters. You know why? 'Cause they're tough people. They're smart people and they're passionate people and they really have been over the years, so many."
Ireland has produced many talented fighters over the last 100 years such as Wayne McCullough, John Monaghan, current boxing champion Katie Taylor, and so many more.
Conor McGregor hasn't fought since UFC 264 in July 2021, where he broke his leg against Dustin Poirier. The former two-division champion had his comeback fight scheduled last summer at UFC 303 vs. Michael Chandler, however, a broken pinky toe forced McGregor out of the matchup.
McGregor faced controversy late last year when he was found liable in a Dublin court for the assault of a woman Nikita Hand.
