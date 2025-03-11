Ex-UFC double-champ talks reality of heavyweight move for 'maxed out' Alex Pereira
Daniel Cormier says Alex Pereira has maxed himself out at light heavyweight.
This wasn't the case for Cormier when he was on top of the sport, the former UFC light ceavyweight champion going on to win the heavyweight title with a KO of Stipe Miocic in 2019.
Though, Alex Pereira is a different story altogether,
Daniel Cormier Liked Heavyweight Move For Pereira Before UFC 313
The former Glory Kickboxing champion first fought in the UFC's middleweight division, packing up for 205lbs after a KO loss to Israel Adesanya. Six fights later, Pereira is in a similar spot following his light heavyweight title loss to Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313 last weekend.
"I almost encouraged him to go up. I believed it," Cormier said on Good Guy / Bad Guy of Pereira's potential at heavyweight prior to Ankalaev.
UFC Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones was very interested in fighting Pereira at the weight class, even interim champ Tom Aspinall.
"I Don't Think He's Strong Enough," Cormier On Pereira's Chances
After seeing what the Russian contender put him through in the striking department and the clinch, Cormier isn't so sure a move to heavyweight would be a good idea for "Poatan".
"When you would tell me that Pereira losing would almost encourage him to go up. I believed it," Cormier continued. "When we watch Saturday and watch him and Ankalaev fight, it gives me the idea that I think he's kind of maxed out the weight he can go up."
"I don't think he's strong enough to deal with anyone bigger, because the amount of pressure Ankalaev was able to generate without the danger coming back at him like we expected.
"Those heavyweights kind of just walk right through what he was throwing at him," Cormier said of how Pereira's power translates at heavyweight.
The loss to Magomed Ankalaev would be Alex Pereira's second in the promotion. If Pereira doesn't move up to heavyweight, an immediate title rematch seems to be a very real possibility at light heavyweight.
