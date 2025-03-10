Israel Adesanya delivers strong take on Alex Pereira’s loss to Magomed Ankalaev
Israel Adesanya was one of the many fighters and fans that were locked into the UFC 313 main event between Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev.
Ankalaev Takes Pereira's Title
Taking place at T-Mobile Arena as the promotion’s first Las Vegas Pay-Per-View of 2025, UFC 313 was headlined by a light heavyweight title bout that saw the #1-ranked Ankalaev challenge reigning Champion Pereira in a highly-anticipated contest.
Three things we learned from UFC 313: Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev
The challenger actually opened as the favorite before things closed as a near pick ‘em once the cage door closed, and after five hard-fought rounds it was Ankalaev who got his hand raised and became the first UFC fighter to defeat Pereira in the light heavyweight division.
The decision was met with criticism by certain segments of the combat sports community, and Adesanya is one of the more prominent figures to say that he felt Pereira should have won the fight.
Adesanya Reacts To Ankalaev vs. Pereira Decision
The former UFC middleweight champion shared his live reaction to the UFC 313 main event and decision on his YouTube channel, where Adesanya questioned how one judge scored the fight 49-46 in favor of Ankalaev.
“Wow…49-46, what was that?" Adesanya said. "He dropped him – yeah, won that Round 2. Holding, he didn’t really do much with the holding. What a stupid game we play…I had Alex winning."
UFC fans & fighters struggle to watch UFC 313 due to ESPN+ server issues
Adesanya famously lost to Pereira twice during their kickboxing careers and relinquished his middleweight title to the Brazilian when the pair met at UFC 281, but “The Last Stylebender” reclaimed the belt with a knockout in their immediate rematch five months later.
Pereira moved up to light heavyweight following his loss to Adesanya and went 5-0 with four stoppages and three successful title defenses before coming up short against Ankalaev, and now it remains to be seen if the UFC will elect to give “Poatan” a chance to reclaim the title right away.
More UFC & MMA News
• Why did Justin Gaethje fight without UFC logo on his gloves?
• Chilean fighter breaks into lightweight rankings with stunning submission at UFC 313
• Ex-champion Robbie Lawler gets Hall of Fame announcement during UFC 313 broadcast
• Fighter opens UFC 313 main card with jaw-dropping head kick KO
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, and Boxing.