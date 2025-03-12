The 22-1 son of boxing champ & ‘Rocky V’ Star Tommy Morrison is coming to BKFC
Bareknuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) has picked up the son of the late, great boxer Tommy "The Duke" Morrison.
The BKFC's Newest Signing
Kenzie Morrison is a 34-year-old heavyweight boxer with an impressive record of 22-1-2 (20 KO's), an exciting knockout artist just like his father, the former heavyweight world champion. 13 of Morrison's knockouts came in the very first round, making him a force to be reckoned with.
On Tuesday, the BKFC announced they had signed Morrison to a multi-fight contract.
“We’re very excited to announce the signing of Kenzie Morrison,” BKFC boss David Feldman said in a press release. “I’ve watched his ascent in professional boxing and believe his powerful striking will translate perfectly in our deep heavyweight division.”
Morrison last fought in November where he scored a first-round knockout over Jackson dos Santos. The pro boxer enters the BKFC heavyweight division at a very interesting time, with UFC veteran "Big" Ben Rothwell winning the title in January.
“I’ve had great conversations with David Feldman the last few months and am very excited to join BKFC," Morrison said of his signing. "The athletes competing in their organization are some of
the most talented in combat sports and I can’t wait to compete.”
Father's Legacy In The Boxing Ring
Kenzie's father, Tommy Morrison, passed away at the age of 44 back in 2013. In 1993, Morrison defeated the legendary George Foreman to become the new WBO heavyweight champion of the world.
"The Duke" had a pro boxing record of 48-3-1 (42 KO's). Morrison was also a fan of MMA with one of his final fights in 2007 taking place inside a cage, punches and elbows only allowed. Morrison defeated John Stover by first-round knockout.
Morrison made his acting debut in Rocky V, starring alongside Hollywood notable Sylvester Stallone as "Tommy Gunn".
Morrison's character Gunn, a title hopeful from Oklahoma, was Rocky Balboa's original boxing protege almost 20 years before he coaches Apollo Creed's son Adonis in the Creed franchise.
The 1990 film, the fifth in the Rocky franchise, tells a much different story of how fame and fortune can change champions from the smallest of beginnings.
