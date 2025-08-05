UFC announces 2 banger fights for Australia Fight Night
Heavy hitters are headed to UFC Perth this September, including the returns of Jimmy Crute and Junior Tafa.
The September 27 Fight Night is headlined by Dominick Reyes vs. Carlos Ulberg. Sitting beneath this potential title eliminator is a pair of light heavyweight fights announced by the promotion on Tuesday.
Returning from his loss at UFC Nashville, Tafa takes on Ibo Aslan. As well as this, Crute fights Ivan Erslan. Both fights are high-stakes with fighters on the chopping block.
Do-or-die for Junior Tafa at UFC Perth
Tafa is now 2-4 in the UFC with some severely disappointing results. A former kickboxer, 'The Juggernaut' hasn't put his skills on display yet, as opponents have either held him down or kept him frozen on his feet.
He's 2-3 in his last five fights and could be looking at the end of his UFC run with another loss. His place on the roster is even more baffling considering Martin Buday was cut from the UFC with a 7-1 in-cage record.
UFC Peth full announced card
With this news, UFC Perth is up to nine fights. Fans can expect three to five more to come.
- Carlos Ulberg vs. Dominick Reyes; light heavy
- Doo Ho Choi vs. Daniel Santos; feather
- Navajo Stirling vs. Rodolfo Bellato; light heavy
- Loma Lookboonmee vs. Alexia Thainara; straw
- Colby Thicknesse vs. Josias Musasa; bantam
- Luana Carolina vs. Michelle Montague; bantam
- Tom Nolan vs. Evan Elder; light
- Jimmy Crute vs. Ivan Erslan; light heavy
- Junior Tafa vs. Ibo Aslan; light heavy
