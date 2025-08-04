MMA Knockout

UFC fighter teases Conor McGregor's next fight opponent

Mathew Riddle

Michael Chandler is still hunting for that coveted Conor McGregor fight. 'Iron' Mike is now targeting UFC White House as the final arena for their showdown.

McGregor starred opposite Chandler on the 29th season of The Ultimate Fighter. Here, they were intended to fight in the finale at UFC 303, but McGregor withdrew with an injured toe. Since then, 'The Notorious' has stayed out of action- at least not legally -while Chandler continues to fight.

Now, riding a three-fight losing streak, Chandler is teasing a White House scrap against McGregor.

Khamzat Chimaev needed just one punch and 17 seconds to flatline UFC veteran

Michael Chandle
Michael Chandler counts down the days to a potential Conor McGregor White House fight

Responding to McGregor's delusions of Irish presidency on X, mere days after McGregor lost his rape case appeal against Nikita Hand, Chandler counted down the days to America 250 next year.

"335 days..." He wrote.

Conor McGregor is officially back in the UFC testing pool

Earlier in July, McGregor alleged he'd been drug tested by UFC anti-doping. A new update on August 1 from the anti-doping database reveals one test has been submitted by McGregor.

This doesn't mean a comeback is certain, since McGregor was tested eleven times in 2024. McGregor's checkered past is also a significant concern for his viability in the White House main event. UFC Boss Dana White has already shut Jon Jones out of the question.

For now, spectators will have to wait and see whether McGregor can stay out of the headlines long enough to rekindle a UFC comeback.

