MMA Knockout

Alex Pereira’s UFC 320 event gets knockout-friendly middleweight scrap

Mathew Riddle

Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Joe Pyfer returns at UFC 320 for his biggest test yet.

Pyfer notoriously matched Francis Ngannou for punching power on the UFC Performance Institute's Power Kube. This didn't stop his hype from burning out after a decision loss to Jack Hermansson in 2024. Now riding a two-fight streak, Pyfer is making a comeback.

UFC announced on Monday that Pyfer will fight fellow middleweight finisher Abus Magomedov at UFC 320 in October. UFC 320 is the return card of Alex Pereira, as he takes on champion Magomed Ankalaev in a light heavyweight rematch.

Joe Pyfer vs. Abus Magomedov announced for UFC 320

Magomedov endured a similar story to Pyfer, debuting with a 19-second front kick knockout over Dustin Stoltzfus, and immediately being fed to the wolves. Remarkably, in his second fight, the UFC handed Magomedov to Sean Strickland, and he was TKO'd in the second round.

Another loss to Caio Borralho removed him from contention, but he's bounced back with three more wins. This fight against Pyfer is a survival of the fittest to see who gets a proper second chance inside the Octagon.

UFC 320 full announced card

With this fight, UFC 320 is up to eight contests, subject to change.

  • (c) Magomed Ankalaev vs. Alex Pereira; light heavy title
  • (c) Merab Dvalishvili vs. Cory Sandhagen; bantam title
  • Joe Pyfer vs. Abus Magomedov; middle
  • Jiri Prochazka vs. Khalil Rountree Jr.; light heavy
  • Edmen Shahbazyan vs. André Muniz; middle
  • Macy Chiasson vs. Yana Santos; bantam
  • Ateba Gautier vs. Ozzy Diaz; middle
  • Farid Basharat vs. Chris Gutierrez; bantam

More MMA Knockout News


Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing. Follow MMAKnockout on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

Published
Mathew Riddle
MATHEW RIDDLE

Mathew is a UK-based combat sports journalist, graphic designer, and SEO expert with half a decade of digital marketing and a dedicated four-year track record in MMA journalism. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023. Mathew's insights have been featured on Bloody Elbow, The Fight Fanatic, and Heavy on UFC. He runs Warrior Tribune and can be contacted by his Muckrack profile.

Home/News