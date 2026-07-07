Dustin Poirier Makes Bold Claim About Conor McGregor’s UFC Return

Former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor is four days away from finally returning to the Octagon for a welterweight rematch against former UFC Featherweight and "BMF" Champion Max Holloway in UFC 329's main event.

When McGregor last entered the Octagon five years ago, he did so in a trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 inside the T-Mobile Arena. Ironically enough, it's the same Las Vegas-based venue he'll return to Saturday night, where his career took a dark, unmistakable turn with a devastating leg injury that has lingered over him since.

Poirier, though, kept fighting.

Dustin Poirier Opens Up On Conor McGregor

Apr 16, 2014; Quebec City, Quebec, Canada; Dustin Poirier (red gloves) celebrates beating Akira Corassani (not pictured) during their featherweight bout at Colisee Pepsi. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite never becoming an undisputed UFC champion, the Lafayette, Louisiana, native has undergone his own struggles away from the Octagon. Poirier has been open about addiction after a disturbing TMZ video in an Atlanta, Georgia, airport circulated in recent weeks, which saw him in an intoxicated state that concerned the MMA community.

Making mention of it, Poirier still doesn't see eye-to-eye with McGregor. He admitted in a recent interview with Adam Catterall that even following the three-fight rivalry, there is still no love lost between the pair.

Dustin Poirier: "Conor McGregor has God given gifts. He's a special individual"



"If anybody can come back after five years, put it all together, and start winning against the best guys, it's Conor. He's a special individual. Even though he's a horrible person and I don't like… pic.twitter.com/nsDS9rjRBI — FREAK.MMA (@FREAKMMA1) July 6, 2026

"If anybody can come back after five years, put it all together, and start winning against the best guys, it's Conor," Poirier said. "He's a special individual. Even though he's a horrible person and I don't like him, he has some God-given gifts."

Can Conor McGregor Erase Douubts At UFC 329?

Chris Unger-Zuffa LL

McGregor won the first matchup with Poirier at UFC 178 in Sept. 2014. It wound up being a springboard fight for McGregor to an eventual title fight against Jose Aldo a little over a year later. McGregor would then go on to make history, becoming the UFC's first-ever simultaneous beltholder in a milestone era for the UFC (2014-2016).

Both men would rematch at UFC 257 in Jan. 2021, which began the current losing skid McGregor is tasked with wiping clean (back-to-back).

Despite the odds stacked against McGregor, it's the added motivation from his former rivals that arguably makes his return to the UFC that much more intriguing.

Is Conor McGregor Still UFC's Biggest Draw?

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Whether he wins or loses is still hypothetical. But, either way, it appears McGregor's star power remains relevant enough that there is still interest in the fight vs. Holloway. It's a rematch with a 13-year backstory. Both men had exceptional careers following their fight, but never crossed paths until now.

By the time both men make their entrances (and maintain Poirier's interest) every question people have waited five years to answer will finally have resolution.