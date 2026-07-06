When is the UFC 329 Press Conference? Fight Week Schedule for McGregor vs. Holloway 2

After months of buildup, it’s officially fight week for UFC 329 and the card’s headlining bout between Conor McGregor and Max Holloway.

Fans can be forgiven for tempering any excitement around McGregor’s expected return to action until UFC 329 fight week actually came around, as “The Notorious” was famously scheduled to end a nearly three-year layoff against Michael Chandler at UFC 303 before pulling out from the event with a toe injury.

Provided there are no legal issues, fight week injuries, or weigh-in complications, McGregor will enter the Octagon on Saturday night in Las Vegas to meet Holloway for a rematch that's nearly 13 years in the making.

UFC 329 Fight Week Starts With 2026 Hall of Fame Ceremony

UFC 329 will feature as the centerpiece of the UFC’s annual International Fight Week in Las Vegas, so there are a few extra events lined up to go along with the usual proceedings expected from a numbered UFC card.

The 2026 UFC Hall of Fame induction ceremony is slated to take place on Thursday, July 9 at T-Mobile Arena ahead of the official press conference for UFC 329.

UFC CEO Dana White presents former fighter Chuck Liddell his Hall of Fame jacket at weigh-ins for UFC 246 at T-Mobile Arena. | USA TODAY Sports

This year’s list of UFC Hall of Fame inductees is one of the most impressive in recent memory, as former UFC titleholders Chris Weidman, Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson, and Dominick Cruz will all enter the “Modern Wing” to recognize their legendary fighting careers.

Demetrious Johnson (red) following the win over and Wilson Reis (blue) during UFC Fight Night at Sprint Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The epic 2020 women’s strawweight title bout between Weili Zhang and Joanna Jedrzejczyk will also join the UFC HOF’s “Fight Wing”, and former UFC editorial director Thomas Gerbasi, who passed away last year, will be inducted into the “Contributor Wing”.

Weili Zhang (red gloves) fights Joanna Jedrzejczyk (blue gloves) during UFC 248 at T-Mobile Arena. | USA TODAY Sports

When is the UFC 329 Press Conference?

Immediately following the 2026 UFC Hall of Fame Ceremony, T-Mobile Arena will host the official pre-fight press conference for UFC 329.

Conor McGregor speaks to press on the red carpet before the premiere of Roadhouse at the Paramount Theatre. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While McGregor and Holloway will obviously serve as the main points of focus, the pre-fight press conference for UFC 329 is also expected to feature Paddy Pimblett and Benoit Saint-Denis, who are scheduled to square off in the card’s lightweight co-main event.

Paddy Pimblett (blue gloves) reacts in the fight against Justin Gaethje (red gloves) during UFC 324 at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The pre-fight press conference will kick off at 10:00 p.m. ET, on Thursday night, so be sure to check back here with MMAKO for a live stream of the proceedings.

McGregor & Holloway Weigh-In on Friday Before Saturday Fight Card

The morning after the press conference (Friday, July 10) will see all 28 fighters scheduled to compete at UFC 329 step on the scale for the event’s early weigh-ins.

Max Holloway during ceremonial weigh-ins for UFC 300 at MGM Grand Garden Arena. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

UFC 329 looked like it may be reduced from 14 to 13 total fights following Ethyn Ewing’s injury withdrawal last week, but the UFC has signed John Garza to step in and make his promotional debut on short notice against undefeated bantamweight Farid Basharat.

Conor McGregor reacts during weigh-ins for UFC 264 at T-Mobile Arena. | USA TODAY Sports

All of the UFC 329 combatants will return to the stage on Friday night for the event’s ceremonial weigh-ins and face-offs. After that, UFC 329 will go down on Saturday night (July 11) starting at 5:00 p.m. ET, with the five-fight main card scheduled to begin at 9:00 p.m. ET.