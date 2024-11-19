Eddie Alvarez vs. Jeremy Stephens Tops BKFC Knucklemania 5 in Philadelphia
Two of the sport's most violent fighters will finally collide.
Fan-favorites inside and out of the Octagon are Eddie Alvarez and Jeremy Stephens, signed to Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship years removed from countless UFC wars. Both two fights in with no gloves on, it's about time Alvarez and Stephens meet in the ring - and that's what they'll do on Jan. 25.
Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Smashes Canelo’s Texas Record with Eight-Figure Gate Revenue
Knuckle Mania V: Alvarez vs. Stephens
On Tuesday, BKFC announced that they'd be making their way to Philadelphia, Pennslyvania for the first time with Knuckle Mania V, and who better to headline than Kensington's own Alvarez, one of the promotion's biggest stars.
The main event matchup between Alvarez and Stephens takes place from the Wells Fargo Arena - broadcast live on DAZN. Tickets go on-sale for Knucklemania V this Thursday, November 21 at 12PM ET, available to purchase at BKFC.com.
A former lightweight champion in the UFC and Bellator, Alvarez, 40, steps into the BKFC ring after going 1-1 against fellow UFC veterans Chad Mendes and Mike Perry. "The Underground King" last fought for the inaugural 'King of Violence' title in December but fell short against a more durable Perry, losing by second-round TKO.
Ex-UFC Featherweight Jeremy Stephens, 38, has had better luck in the BKFC, beating a Top 5 contender in Jimmie Rivera before Bobby Taylor in September.
“I’m am so very honored to promote KnuckleMania V, our first BKFC event in my lifelong hometown, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania,” said BKFC founder David Feldman in a press release. “I promised myself when I started this company that if we got to Philly we would promote our biggest and best event as a tribute to this great city and its legacy of the toughest teams in pro sports; The Eagles, The Phillies, The Flyers and The Sixers.”
“Philadelphia is a very proud city that has produced some of the baddest and toughest fighters and the battle between Eddie Alvarez and Jeremy Stephens will further cement the city’s fighting legacy. We’ll have many more great fights to announce for KnuckleMania V and we look forward to a historic night for Philadelphia sports on Saturday, January 25 at the Wells Fargo Arena.”
